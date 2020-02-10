EFC Newport to host Pray New England 2020 Conference in March

Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter | Your voluntary contribution helps fund our local, independent journalism, news, and information.

EFC Newport told What’s Up Newp today that they will be hosting the Pray New England Conference in March.

“We are excited to announce the first-ever regional prayer conference to come to Newport County, Paula Jestings, EFC Newport Director of Operations wrote to What’s Up Newp. “Led by well-known Pastor, Author, and President of Strategic Renewal Daniel Henderson, Pray New England 2020 Conference will be held at EFC Newport March 26-28. Henderson is well regarded in the areas of leadership, corporate prayer and renewal within churches”.

Jestings continued, ” Five local churches, and founders of the One Church One Prayer Coalition in Newport County, are launching the conference in response to the call to revitalize churches through renewal in prayer in New England!”

Join us for the Pray New England 2020 Prayer Conference “Pursuing Renewal: Creating a Culture of Empowered Prayer” to be held at EFC Newport March 26-28, 2020.

This three-day conference on strategic prayer will equip you with the tools and vision needed to see God do a work of transformation in your life and church. Daniel Henderson, President of Strategic Renewal, will guide us through five sessions on revitalizing prayer ministry.

Worship will be led by worship teams from New England area churches.

Hosted by the One Church One Prayer Coalition, it will feature worship, teaching sessions and powerful times of prayer. The conference is open to pastors, leaders, staff and lay people.

Click here to learn more and to register https://www.praynewengland.com/



WHAT: Pray New England 2020 Conference “Pursuing Renewal: Creating a Culture of Empowered Prayer”



WHEN: Thursday, March 26 – March 28, 2020



WHERE: EFC Newport, 70 Bliss Mine Road, Middletown, RI 02842



WHO: Led by the One Church One Prayer Coalition, five founding churches in Newport County including City on the Hill, Crosspoint Church, EFC Newport, Graceway Community Church, and Portsmouth United Methodist Church.

Founded in September 2018, it is an alliance of diverse churches (denominationally, racially, etc.) that are committed to praying for the renewal of Newport Country, Rhode Island and our region.



COST: Thursday night is FREE and open to the public for worship and teaching.

Thursday night thru Saturday $25 (includes lunches on Friday and Saturday)

