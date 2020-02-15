Condo on Spring Street fetches $815,000; is Newport County’s 2nd highest condo sale of the year

Hogan Associates recently announced the February 13, 2020 sale of 426 Spring Street, Unit 204, the condo sold for $815,000.

This is Newport County’s second highest condominium sale of the year. Holly McLear of Hogan Associates represented Seller, Barry Berger, and Jennifer Pierik, also of Hogan Associates, represented Buyers, Teri Radcliff-Walsh and Ronald St. Pierre.

The Lenthal School, c. 1886, was purchased from the City of Newport in 2005 and developed into contemporary condos featuring exposed granite walls, massive wood support beams, 13’ ceilings, original wood floors and spacious hallways. At 2,028 s.f., Unit 204 is the largest residence in the building with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, an open kitchen, dining area and entertainment space with custom mantel, gas fireplace and large transom windows. The condo overlooks The Elms’ Carriage House and shares a roof top deck with views of the harbor, Newport Bridge and Narragansett Bay.





“Condos that combine turn-key condition with history, character and a modern floor plan have wide appeal, and this unit had them all. It was a pleasure to show and sell,” commented listing agent, Holly McLear in a statement.

“This condo was a show-stopper with all the elements Buyers want these days – walkable location, strong architectural interest, convenient parking and an open layout,” said Broker-owner, Leslie Hogan in a release.

