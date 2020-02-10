Community Barn Dance coming to St George’s School this Saturday

Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter | Your voluntary contribution helps fund our local, independent journalism, news, and information.

In partnership with Common Fence Music and St George’s School, the Newport String Project is delighted to present its Winter Community Barn Dance on Saturday February 15th from 2pm-4pm.

Join the Newport String Project for a high-energy afternoon of fiddle-fuelled fun. Participants of all ages will led through old-time dances by seasoned dance caller Jim Hicks. Newport String Project co-founder EmmaLee Holmes-Hicks will be fiddling with the Rusty Pick-Up String Band and local musicians Tom Perrotti and Mike Fischman.

The dance will kick off with a special performance by the young student musicians of the Newport String Project.



Event is free and open to all. Donations in support of the Newport String Project’s programming can be made at the door or online at http://www.newportstringproject.org/donate/