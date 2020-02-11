Beach Polo returning to Second Beach on February 22nd and 23rd

Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter | Your voluntary contribution helps fund our local, independent journalism, news, and information.

Newport Polo will present the 9th annual Beach Polo exhibition at 1 PM on February 22nd – 23rd, weather permitting, as a highlight of the 32nd annual Newport Winter Festival.

The two-day polo exhibition is scheduled to take place during low tide on Sachuest Beach in Middletown. Beach parking and admission are free.

Spectators are asked to bring donations of non-perishable dry-goods, toiletries, or household items for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. MLK Center volunteers will collect donated goods at the Beach Pavilion located in the main parking lot. Follow this link for a list of the MLK Center’s current needs.

Over 1,000 spectators are expected to line the sandy playing area each day, within the inter-tidal area of the beach. The players are from the Newport Polo Club and other regional contenders, playing on finely tuned thoroughbred polo horses

Newport Polo reminds attendees that all beach rules are in effect. ”.

For Beach Polo weather updates, call (401) 846-0200 x2.

This event is a part of the 32nd annual Newport Winter Festival, which runs from February 14th to the 23rd.

The complete schedule of events and other Winter Fest specials can be found online at https://www.newportwinterfestival.com/.