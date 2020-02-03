Barton & Gray Mariners Club joins 2020 Bermuda Race as Official Sponsor

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

The following is a Newport Bermuda Race Media Update.

The Bermuda Race Organizing Committee (BROC) has named Barton & Gray Mariners Club as an Official Sponsor of the Captain’s Meeting for the 2020 Newport Bermuda Race. The Club will also provide VIP viewing aboard their Fleet of Hinckley yachts.

“Our members have been taking in the action and beauty of the Bermuda Race start aboard our fleet for the past 15 years, ” said Doug Gray, CMO and Co-Founder of Barton & Gray. “We could not be happier to officially support and celebrate this international sailing event.”

“We welcome Barton & Gray Mariners Club as an Official Sponsor of the 52nd Bermuda Race,” said BROC Chairman Jay Gowell. “As sponsor of our Captain’s Meeting and boats for our VIPs to watch the start, Barton & Gray brings vital support and a premium aesthetic to the long-anticipated 635-mile Thrash to the Onion Patch.”

Founded in 2006 by a group of marine industry and recreation veterans, Barton & Gray Mariners Club set out to create an unparalleled boating experience for its Members. Now with 40 Hinckley yachts in over 25 harbors across the Eastern Seaboard & Great Lakes, yachting has never been easier. The Fleet is berthed at the finest marinas and resorts available, and there is no limit to the number of trips a member can take. An in-house concierge team curates every single outing to ensure unforgettable experiences on the water.

Circle Manhattan, host a clambake on the beaches of Nantucket, and cruise the Chicago River—all in the same weekend. The possibilities are endless with a fleet of captained yachts at your beck and call.

Yacht race spectating has long been a favorite activity of Members, from Bermuda, to Volvo Ocean Race, America’s Cup and beyond. The only place better than the lawn at Castle Hill, is from the deck of a Barton & Gray Hinckley yacht.

To learn more about Barton & Gray Mariners Club, visit www.bartonandgray.com.