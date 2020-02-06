Agenda for Portsmouth Town Council’s February 10th meeting

Portsmouth Town Council will host their next Town Council Meeting on Monday, February 10th at Portsmouth Town Hall. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda;

PORTSMOUTH TOWN COUNCIL MEETINGFEBRUARY 10, 2020AGENDA

6:00 PM – TOWN COUNCIL CHAMBERS, PORTSMOUTH TOWN HALL, 2200 EAST MAIN ROAD

EMERGENCY EVACUATION PLAN

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

SITTING AS THE PORTSMOUTH TOWN COUNCIL

WORKSHOP

1.

Request Discussion And Town Council Guidance Regarding Capital Improvement Plan. / R. Rainer

Documents:

  1. CIP Requests – Working Draft – PDF.Pdf

PRESIDENT’S EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CONSENT AGENDA

Directions to view licensing applications: 1) Click on Viewpoint, 2) Click Records and then type in the record number which is listed on the agenda, 3) Click on the highlighted record to view the application
1.

Bills

Documents:

  1. Bills 2-10-20.Pdf

2.

Peddler License – Mobile Food Establishment (MFE):

Flat Waves LLC d/b/a Flat Waves, 1130 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown (#1677) 

SITTING AS THE BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

Directions to view licensing applications: 1) Click on Viewpoint, 2) Click Records and then type in the record number which is listed on the agenda, 3) Click on the highlighted record to view the application
1.

Entertainment License:

Rhode Island Rugby Football Foundation, Beast of the East Collegiate Rugby Tournament,       Gardner Seveney Sports Complex, April 18 & 19, 2020 (#1667)2.

Daily Liquor License, Class F1:

Island Park Preservation Society, 21 Beach Street, for a St. Patrick’s Day dinner at Thriving Tree Coffee House, 706 Park Avenue on March 13, 2020 from 5:00-9:00 pm (#1674)3.

Daily Liquor License, Class F1:

Island Park Preservation Society, 21 Beach Street, for an Easter brunch at Thriving Tree Coffee House, 706 Park Avenue on April 12, 2020 from 10:00 am-2:00 pm (#1675) 

ADJOURN

MINUTES

TCM 1/27/20 & Exec.Documents:

  1. M 1-27-20.Pdf

TOWN ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

1.  Accounting software update
2.  Portsmouth Community Center Feasibility Study update
3.  MRP Action Grant applications
4.  Senior Center Fire Marshal Report update
5.  RI Commerce Corporation rebate to Portsmouth
6.  Ethics training to be scheduled
7.  Child and Family Service group home ribbon cutting

RESIGNATIONS AND APPOINTMENTS

1.

Appointments:

a.  Board of Canvassers (Appt., Democrat)
b.  Board of Canvassers (Full Member & Alternate, Republican)    
c.  Dog Park Committee (Unlimited Membership)Documents:

  1. Appt-Dem. Board Of Canvassers Letter To TC President.Pdf
  2. Appt-DogPark-Strohl.Pdf

OLD BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)

1.

Pavement Management Program Presentation. / T. Garro, BETA Group, Inc. (10)

Documents:

  1. Pavement Mgmt Memo.Pdf
  2. Pavement Mgmt Program Presentation.Pdf

2.

Approval For RIDE Stage II Submission. / School Department (30)

Documents:

  1. 1- PSD Stage II Presentation – 2.10.20.Pdf
  2. 2- 2020_2_10 Portsmouth Town Council Presentation.Pdf
  3. 3- Portsmouth RI – School Debt Summary_2_10_20.Pdf
  4. 4-Copy Of A School Bond Impact On Budget-TC Median House 2.5.20.Pdf

NEW BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)

1.

Request To Schedule And Advertise For A Public Hearing For A Proposed Amendment To The Zoning Ordinance To Include A Solar Ordinance. / C. Chappell (10)

Documents:

  1. Solar Ordinance.Pdf

2.

Request Approval To Schedule And Advertise For A Public Hearing To Consider A Proposed Amendment To The Wastewater Management District Ordinance (#2015-09-21) And An Amendment To The Memorandum Of Agreement Between RIDEM And The Town. / G. Crosby (10)

Documents:

  1. 1- TC Agenda Memo – WW MOA.Pdf
  2. 2- Amended MOA Town Of Portsmouth 8-5-19 (002).Pdf
  3. 3- MOA.Pdf
  4. 4- WW Ordinance.Pdf
  5. 5- Proposed WWMD Ordinance Amendment.Pdf

3.

Request Approval To Amend Resolution #2019-02-11 – Exemption From Taxation Of The Real Estate Of Certain Income Eligible Senior Citizens. / M. Helfand (5)

Documents:

  1. Resolution-Senior Taxation Exemption.Pdf

4.

Resolution To Request The General Assembly Enact The Special Legislation To Authorize The Property Transfer Of The Prudence Island School. / K. Gavin (5)

Documents:

  1. Resolution Requesting Special Act To Authorize Transfer Prudence Island School Property.Pdf

5.

Request Discussion And Town Council Guidance Regarding Civic Support Requests. / R. Rainer (20)

Documents:

  1. Civic Support Requests Summary FY 2020-2021.Pdf
  2. 2. Portsmouth Free Public Library Association.Pdf
  3. 3. Portsmouth Historical Society.Pdf
  4. 4. Portsmouth Multi Purpose Senior Center.Pdf
  5. 5. Portsmouth Prevention Coalition.Pdf
  6. 6. Portsmouth Arts Guild Inc..Pdf
  7. 7. Prudence Island School Foundation.Pdf
  8. 8. CFP Arts Wellness Community Center.Pdf
  9. 9. Newport County Community Mental Health.Pdf
  10. 10. Clean Ocean Access.Pdf
  11. 11. Eastern RI Conservation District.Pdf
  12. 12. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.Pdf
  13. 13. Meals On Wheels Of Rhode Island.Pdf
  14. 14. SIREN Womens Cooperative.Pdf
  15. 15. Wildlife Rehabilitators Association Of RI.Pdf

CORRESPONDENCE

1.

Monthly RIRRC Report. / R. Antaya

Documents:

  1. Corr-RIRRC December Report.Pdf
  2. Corr-RIRRC January Report.Pdf

2.

Letter Regarding The Need To Create A Better Outdoor Place For Families. / J. Del Conte

Documents:

  1. Corr-Outdoor Play Space.Pdf

FUTURE MEETINGS

Feb 24       7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting
Mar 9       7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting
Mar 23       7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting

ADJOURN

The public is welcome to any meeting of the Town’s boards or its committees. If communication assistance (readers/interpreters/captions) is needed or any other accommodation to ensure equal participation, please contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 683-2101 at least (3) business days prior to the meeting.

POSTED 2/6/20



