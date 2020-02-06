Agenda for Portsmouth Town Council’s February 10th meeting

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Portsmouth Town Council will host their next Town Council Meeting on Monday, February 10th at Portsmouth Town Hall. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda;

PORTSMOUTH TOWN COUNCIL MEETINGFEBRUARY 10, 2020AGENDA

6:00 PM – TOWN COUNCIL CHAMBERS, PORTSMOUTH TOWN HALL, 2200 EAST MAIN ROAD

EMERGENCY EVACUATION PLAN

- Advertisement -

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

SITTING AS THE PORTSMOUTH TOWN COUNCIL

WORKSHOP

1.

Request Discussion And Town Council Guidance Regarding Capital Improvement Plan. / R. Rainer

Documents:

PRESIDENT’S EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CONSENT AGENDA

Directions to view licensing applications: 1) Click on Viewpoint, 2) Click Records and then type in the record number which is listed on the agenda, 3) Click on the highlighted record to view the application

1.

Bills

Documents:

2.

Peddler License – Mobile Food Establishment (MFE):

Flat Waves LLC d/b/a Flat Waves, 1130 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown (#1677)

SITTING AS THE BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

Directions to view licensing applications: 1) Click on Viewpoint, 2) Click Records and then type in the record number which is listed on the agenda, 3) Click on the highlighted record to view the application

1.

Entertainment License:

Rhode Island Rugby Football Foundation, Beast of the East Collegiate Rugby Tournament, Gardner Seveney Sports Complex, April 18 & 19, 2020 (#1667)2.

Daily Liquor License, Class F1:

Island Park Preservation Society, 21 Beach Street, for a St. Patrick’s Day dinner at Thriving Tree Coffee House, 706 Park Avenue on March 13, 2020 from 5:00-9:00 pm (#1674)3.

Daily Liquor License, Class F1:

Island Park Preservation Society, 21 Beach Street, for an Easter brunch at Thriving Tree Coffee House, 706 Park Avenue on April 12, 2020 from 10:00 am-2:00 pm (#1675)

ADJOURN

MINUTES

TCM 1/27/20 & Exec.Documents:

TOWN ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

1. Accounting software update

2. Portsmouth Community Center Feasibility Study update

3. MRP Action Grant applications

4. Senior Center Fire Marshal Report update

5. RI Commerce Corporation rebate to Portsmouth

6. Ethics training to be scheduled

7. Child and Family Service group home ribbon cutting



RESIGNATIONS AND APPOINTMENTS

1.

Appointments:

a. Board of Canvassers (Appt., Democrat)

b. Board of Canvassers (Full Member & Alternate, Republican)

c. Dog Park Committee (Unlimited Membership)Documents:

OLD BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)

1.

Pavement Management Program Presentation. / T. Garro, BETA Group, Inc. (10)

Documents:

2.

Approval For RIDE Stage II Submission. / School Department (30)

Documents:

NEW BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)

1.

Request To Schedule And Advertise For A Public Hearing For A Proposed Amendment To The Zoning Ordinance To Include A Solar Ordinance. / C. Chappell (10)

Documents:

2.

Request Approval To Schedule And Advertise For A Public Hearing To Consider A Proposed Amendment To The Wastewater Management District Ordinance (#2015-09-21) And An Amendment To The Memorandum Of Agreement Between RIDEM And The Town. / G. Crosby (10)

Documents:

3.

Request Approval To Amend Resolution #2019-02-11 – Exemption From Taxation Of The Real Estate Of Certain Income Eligible Senior Citizens. / M. Helfand (5)

Documents:

4.

Resolution To Request The General Assembly Enact The Special Legislation To Authorize The Property Transfer Of The Prudence Island School. / K. Gavin (5)

Documents:

5.

Request Discussion And Town Council Guidance Regarding Civic Support Requests. / R. Rainer (20)

Documents:

CORRESPONDENCE

1.

Monthly RIRRC Report. / R. Antaya

Documents:

2.

Letter Regarding The Need To Create A Better Outdoor Place For Families. / J. Del Conte

Documents:

FUTURE MEETINGS

Feb 24 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting

Mar 9 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting

Mar 23 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting



ADJOURN

The public is welcome to any meeting of the Town’s boards or its committees. If communication assistance (readers/interpreters/captions) is needed or any other accommodation to ensure equal participation, please contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 683-2101 at least (3) business days prior to the meeting.

POSTED 2/6/20