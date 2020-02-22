22 Bowen’s will host wine tasting with winemaker Kelley Fox on February 22nd

22 Bowen’s Wine Bar & Grille will welcome Oregon winemaker Kelley Fox, of Kelley Fox Wines, on Saturday, February 22nd from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, for a special night of education, wine tasting and light bites.

Established in 2007, Kelley Fox Wines is considered one of the finest pinot noir producers in Oregon and one of the best biodynamic producers in the country. A native of the Willamette Valley, Kelley produced her first vintage in 2007 with 100 cases. Today, she produces between 2,700 and 3,000 cases annually.

All of Kelley’s wines are from the historic Maresh Vineyard, the Demeter-certified biodynamic Momtazi Vineyard, along with Hyland (1988 Coury Clone Pinot), Freedom Hill (barrel-fermented Pinot blanc), and beginning in 2018, Weber (1983 and 1988 Pinot), and Durant Vineyard (Chardonnay). Both Weber and Durant are family owned and farmed old-vine vineyards in the Dundee Hills.



The cost is $50 per person; tax and gratuity are included. For more information or reservations, please call 401-841-8884 or visit www.22bowens.com.