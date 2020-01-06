‘Story in the Public Square’ to begin fourth year broadcasting on SiriusXM P.O.T.U.S.

The Pell Center at Salve Regina University announced today in a press release that it will broadcast new, weekly episodes of “Story in the Public Square” for its fourth year on satellite radio provider SiriusXM’s P.O.T.U.S. channel, number 124 beginning Jan. 11. The Telly Award-winning show is a partnership between Salve Regina and the Providence Journal.

The press release continues;

Jim Ludes, Pell Center executive director, and G. Wayne Miller, senior staff writer at The Providence Journal host the show, which features spirited conversations with scholars, diplomats, artists and storytellers of all kinds to help audiences better understand the stories that shape public life in the United States.

“Since ‘Story in the Public Square’ launched in 2017, we’ve been blessed to find a home on SiriusXM P.O.T.U.S.,” said Ludes. “This will be our first presidential-election-year on the channel and we are excited to examine the narratives that will be central to the 2020 campaign.”

“The heart of ‘Story in the Public Square,’ remains our guests,” said Miller. “Whether we’re talking with a mental health professional, an editorial cartoonist, a scholar, or a photographer, we are always amazed at the profound insights and artistry of our guests and grateful for the opportunity to host them.”

The audio version of “Story in the Public Square” airs Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. amd 6:30 p.m. ET, and Sundays at 4:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. ET on SiriusXM’s popular P.O.T.U.S. (Politics of the United States), channel 124. Episodes are also broadcast each week on public television stations across the United States. In Rhode Island and southeastern New England, the show is broadcast on Rhode Island PBS on Sundays at 11 a.m. and is rebroadcast Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. A full listing of the national television distribution, is available at pellcenter.org.

Upcoming episodes include:

Jan. 6 – Jamie Metzl

The genetics revolution is already reshaping healthcare—and most people see in it the potential for healthier children, healthier adults, and less disease. Jamie Metzl argues that the same technology making progress possible has the potential to saddle the world with a complex array of thorny ethical questions that will affect everything from human sexual reproduction to national security.

Jan. 13 – KJ Dell’Antonia

Nothing saps the confidence of the uninitiated quite like the reality of actually becoming a parent. KJ Dell’Antonia tells parents to cut themselves some slack and to worry less about the many hours each day that teenagers spend on screens.

Jan. 20 – Tom Nichols

In this era of “fake news,” disinformation, and social-media distortion and falsehood, professional expertise is under fire. U.S. Naval War College Professor Tom Nichols, author of The Death of Expertise: The Campaign against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters, explains why these assaults on truth threaten American democracy.

Jan. 27 – Linda Tropp

On many issues today, Americans are bitterly divided. Many politicians are unwilling to reach across the aisle, and fact-based attempts to bridge these gaps seem to fail. Linda Tropp, award-winning author and professor of social psychology at the University of Massachusetts, argues that face-to face connections and emotion, not data and statistics, can bring disparate groups together.