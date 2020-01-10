Sen. DiPalma’s RI Project Sustainability Study Commission to meet on Tuesday

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

The Special Legislative Commission to Study and Evaluate the Impact of “Project Sustainability” in the State of Rhode Island will be meeting on Tuesday, January 14 at 2:30 pm in the Senate Lounge of the State House. The commission is chaired by Sen. Louis P. DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Little Compton, Tiverton, Newport).

Project Sustainability, which was enacted in the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals’ (BHDDH) FY2012 budget, is the fee-for-service reimbursement and payment system for Medicaid supported adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The commission will review findings and discuss recommendations based upon their work.

The 19-member commission consists of Senator DiPalma as chairman, two consumer advocates, several representatives from BHDDH and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, other patient advocates, and representatives from different service providers.

Public comment will be taken at the meeting.