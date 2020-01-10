Safe Harbor Marinas returns as 2020 Bermuda Race Official Yacht Preparation Resource Sponsor

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

This story was written by Newport Bermuda Race Media.

The Bermuda Race Organizing Committee (BROC) has named Safe Harbor Marinas, the largest owner and operator of marinas in the world, as Official Yacht Preparation Resource for the next edition of the Newport Bermuda Race. Safe Harbor’s premier network now includes several full-service locations on Narragansett Bay, further amplifying the same sponsorship role they filled in 2018.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Safe Harbor Marinas back as a member of the sponsor family for the 52nd Bermuda Race,” said BROC Chairman Jay Gowell. “Their growth makes their sponsorship an even stronger asset, bringing vital expertise to more sailors seeking assistance in preparing their yachts for the 635-mile Thrash to the Onion Patch in June.”

The Safe Harbor Marinas network now includes an impressive collection of well-known locations ranging from Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard and Safe Harbor New England Boatworks to Safe Harbor Pilot’s Point. In addition, several more locations around Narragansett Bay provide top service for local boaters as well as knowledgeable service for those heading offshore. In the last decade, the team at Safe Harbor Marinas has prepared more than a hundred yachts for the Bermuda Race, advising owners on gear selection, vessel construction, inspection requirements, and speed optimization.



“We’re proud to again support the historic Newport Bermuda Race,” said Safe Harbor’s James Phyfe, who also serves as the race’s Chief Inspector. “Safe Harbor Marinas brings unmatched knowledge and expertise to helping sailors prepare for the challenges of this storied offshore contest.”

Safe Harbor’s regional locations include:



Safe Harbor Cove Haven – Barrington, R.I.

Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard – Newport, R.I.

Safe Harbor New England Boatworks – Portsmouth, R.I.

Safe Harbor Sakonnet – Portsmouth, R.I.

Safe Harbor Pilot’s Point – Westbrook, Conn .

Safe Harbor Cowesett – Warwick, R.I.

Safe Harbor Greenwich Bay – Warwick, R.I.

Safe Harbor Wickford Cove – Wickford, R.I.

About Safe Harbor Marinas: Safe Harbor Marinas owns and operates the largest network of marinas in the United States. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company is dedicated to providing exceptional service and memorable experiences to the global boating community. For more information, visit SHMarinas.com



About the Race: First run in 1906, the Newport Bermuda Race is the oldest regularly scheduled offshore sailboat race. It is co-organized by the Cruising Club of America and the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club, and managed by the Bermuda Race Organizing Committee, a joint working group. Learn more.