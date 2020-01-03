RIDOH to hold Public Hearing on Flavored E-Cigarette Regulations

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announced today that they will hold a public hearing on January 7th to gather comment on proposed regulations on the sale of flavored electronic nicotine-delivery system (ENDS) products (sometimes called e-cigarettes) in Rhode Island.

As a part of efforts to protect young people from the health consequences of ENDS use, RIDOH promulgated emergency health regulations in October banning the sale of flavored ENDS products. Emergency health regulations remain in effect for 120 days, and can be renewed for another 60 days, before they lapse. The proposed regulations on which RIDOH will be gathering comment next week would establish this ban in Rhode Island’s standard, standing regulations. Specifically, it would prohibit the distribution or sale (or the possession with intent to distribute or sell) flavored ENDS products to consumers in Rhode Island.

The public hearing will take place on January 7th at 4 p.m. at RIDOH in the auditorium on the lower level. RIDOH’s address is 3 Capitol Hill, Providence, RI 02908.

People can submit written or oral comments at the hearing on January 7th. Additionally, written comment can be submitted until January 26, 2020 to: Paula Pullano; Rhode Island Department of Health; 3 Capitol Hill, Room 410; Providence, RI 02908-5097; Paula.Pullano@health.ri.gov.