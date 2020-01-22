Rhode Island Airbnb hosts earned $13 million during biggest weekends of 2019







Airbnb announced today that its Rhode Island host community earned a combined $13 million in supplemental income while welcoming approximately 39,300 guest arrivals to the State for the five biggest guest arrival weekends in 2019, including several peak summer travel weekends.

“2019 was another great year for Airbnb in Rhode Island, with more local residents embracing the economic opportunities offered by home sharing — and small businesses and entire communities benefiting as a result,” said Josh Meltzer, Head of Northeast Public Policy in a statement. “As we dive into this new year, we are especially proud of the important role that our hosts have played in creating additional accommodations supply during the state’s top travel weekends while leveraging this demand to earn supplemental income. We hope that these insights will help Rhode Island families who are looking to open up their home as a short-term rental in identifying some of the best times of the year to do so.”

During the five biggest weekends of 2019, Airbnb reports that hosts in Rhode Island earned $13 million. These weekends in 2019 included:

2019 Weekend Dates Total Guest Arrivals Total Host Earnings Upcoming 2020 Weekend Dates August 9-11, 2019 8,000 $2.6 million August 7-9, 2020 August 2-4, 2019 8,000 $2.6 million July 31-August 2, 2020 August 16-18, 2019 7,900 $2.5 million August 14-16, 2020 July 26-28, 2019 7,700 $2.7 million July 24-26, 2020 July 19-21, 2019 7,700 $2.6 million July 17-19, 2020

“The home sharing community provides significant value through expanded lodging capacity for Rhode Island communities when hotels sell out during big events”, Airbnb states. “These include college graduations, major conventions and concerts, and during summer tourism or ski season”.

Along with helping hosts earn important supplemental income, Airbnb reports that they also help generate revenue for local economies around the world. According to an Airbnb survey of more than 35,000 responses from our host and guest community in the United States**:



92 percent of Airbnb hosts say they recommend restaurants and cafes to guests.

56 percent of Airbnb hosts say they recommend cultural activities such as museums, festivals, and historical sites to guests.

55 percent of Airbnb hosts say hosting has helped them afford their homes.

On average, Airbnb guests say 41 percent of their spending occurs in the neighborhood where they stay.

“Unlike other business models that siphon the money they generate out of communities, Airbnb activity directly benefits the communities our hosts call home. Since Airbnb was founded, hosts keep 97 percent and have earned over $65 billion sharing their homes that many use to pay the bills and pursue their passions,” Airbnb states in a press release.

In addition, in 2019, Airbnb reached a landmark cumulative $2 billion in tourist-related taxes that have been collected and remitted to local governments on behalf of our global host community over the past four years.

What follows is an overview of 2019 guest arrivals and total host income, broken down by county.



County Total 2019 Guest Arrivals Total 2019 Host Income Bristol 6,400 $1.1 million Kent 10,100 $1.5 million Newport 79,100 $18.1 million Providence 79,300 $10.3 million Washington 42,900 $8.8 million





