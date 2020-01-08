Quick Recap: January 8th Newport City Council Meeting

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Newport City Council hosted their first meeting of 2020 on Wednesday evening.

Here’s a quick look at how the votes fell;

1. CONSENT CALENDAR. (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)

a. Special Events:

1) Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Winter Speaker Series, Newport Art Museum; January 25, February 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Approved 7-0)

Speaker Series

2) Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Member’s Opening Reception, Newport Art Museum; February 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Approved 7-0)

Reception

3) Tresor Estate Sales, d/b/a Pop-Up Sale Event, 181 Bellevue Ave., Bellevue Gardens (below CVS); February 20, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and February 21-23, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (Approved 7 -0)

- Advertisement -

Sale Event

4) Rhode Island Brewers Guild, d/b/a Newport Craft Beer Festival- 9th Annual, Great Friends Meeting House; April 25, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Approved 7-0)

Craft Beer

5) Newport/Fall River Star Kids Scholarship Program, d/b/a Star Kids annual fundraiser- Derby Time, Ochre Court; May 2, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (Approved 7 – 0)

Star Kids

6) Newport Festivals Foundation, Inc. d/b/a Newport Folk Festival, Fort Adams State Park; July 31-August 2, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Approved 7-0)

Folk Festival

7) Newport Festivals Foundation, Inc., d/b/a Newport Jazz Festival Opening Night, International Tennis Hall of Fame; August 7, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Approved 7-0)

Opening Night

8) Newport Festivals Foundation, Inc., d/b/a Newport Jazz Festival, Fort Adams State Park; August 7-9, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Approved 7-0)

Jazz Festival

9) Gray Matter Marketing, d/b/a Newport Marathon (road race), beginning and ending at Easton’s Beach (route attached); October 11, 2020 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (Approved 7-0)

Marathon

b. Holiday Selling License, Renewal, Georgia Pine Clothiers, d/b/a J. McLaughlin, 180 Bellevue Ave. (Approved 7-0)

J. McLaughlin

c. Holiday Selling License, New, Zen Den-Newport, LLC, d/b/a Zen Den- Newport, LLC, 54 Broadway (Approved 7-0)

Zen Den

d. Tattoo License, Renewal, Jennifer Clinch Guertin/Anchor Steam, Inc., d/b/a Anchor Steam Tattoo Gallery, 44 Broadway (Approved 7-0)

Anchor

e. 2019 Annual Reports (Receive)

1. Newport Canvassing Authority (Received)

Canvassing

2. Energy and Environment Commission (Received)

Energy

3. Miantonomi Park Commission (Received)

Miantonomi

4. Historic District Commission (Received)

Historic

f. Reappointment of Scott Wheeler as Tree Warden (Approve) (Approved 7 – 0)

Tree Warden

g. Arcade License Renewal, Ryan Family Amusements, Inc., 268 Thames St. (48 machines) (Approved 7 – 0)

Arcade

h. Actuarial Valuation Reports: Police & Fire Pension Systems and Post Employment Benefit Plan as of July1, 2019 Copies for review are in the City Clerk’s Office and on the city’s website https://www.cityofnewport.com/city-hall/departments/finance/budgets-cafrs-cips-annual-performance-reports/actuarial-valuation-reports (Approved 7 -0)

Police

Fire

OPEB

LICENSES & PERMITS



2. 2019-2020 Annual Victualing License Renewals- continued from December 11, 2019:

a. L & B Associates, LLC, d/b/a Backyard Patio & Grill, 151 Swinburne Row

Backyard

b. 8-10 Broadway Newport, LLC, d/b/a Hope on Broadway, 8-10 Broadway

Hope

3. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS & COMMISSIONS

RESOLUTIONS



4. Transfer upon Death deeds- K. Leonard, L. Ceglie (Approved 7 – 0)

Deeds

5. Requesting legislation to be introduced which would require Civics class for graduation- K. Leonard, L. Ceglie

Civics

ORDINANCES



6. Amending Chapter 5.40 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Hotels” (First Reading)

5.40

COMMUNICATIONS AND PETITIONS



7. Communication from Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Schools, re: RIDE Stage II Application

RIDE

Presentation

8. Communication from Michael J. Murray, Esq. on behalf of Old Battle Axe, Inc., d/b/a The Reef Restaurant, re: Public Right of Way- Howard Wharf a/k/a West Howard Street

The Reef

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER



9. Memo from the City Manager RE: Status Report #5 on Zoning Code Update

Update

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR



1. Class F Daily Liquor Licenses:

a. Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Member’s Opening Reception, Newport Art Museum; February 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Reception

b. Rhode Island Brewers Guild, d/b/a Newport Craft Beer Festival- 9th Annual, Great Friends Meeting House; April 25, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Craft Beer

c. Newport Festivals Foundation, Inc., d/b/a Newport Jazz Festival, Fort Adams State Park; August 6-9, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Jazz

d. Newport Festivals Foundation, Inc. d/b/a Newport Folk Festival, Fort Adams State Park; July 30-August 2, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Folk Festival

e. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, d/b/a Newport Marathon, Easton’s Beach; October 11, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Marathon

LICENSES AND PERMITS



2. 2019-2020 Liquor License Renewals (Hearing)- continued from November 13, 2019:

a. L & B Associates, LLC, d/b/a Backyard Patio & Grill, 151 Swinburne Row – Communication from Philip S. Lapatin, re:- retail property known as Brick Market Place II

Backyard

b. 8-10 Broadway Newport, LLC, d/b/a Hope on Broadway, 8-10 Broadway

Hope

ADJOURN

Suggested Action: January 2, 2020 Docket of the Council Meeting January 8, 2020 Page 4 As has been past practice, the Council will meet at 6:20 p.m. to discuss docket items. This pre-meeting will be held in the Second Floor Conference Room. The public is invited to attend. The docket, along with all supporting documents, can be viewed on the City of Newport website: www.cityofnewport.com – “Council Agendas and Minutes.” Council Meetings can be viewed on Cox Cable, Channel 17; check local listings for dates and times. Newport City Hall is accessible and meets ADA requirements. INDIVIDUALS REQUIRING AN INTERPRETER OR OTHER ACCOMMODATIONS MUST NOTIFY THE CITY CLERK’S OFFICE (845-5351) OR CITY MANAGER’S OFFICE (845-5429) ONE WEEK IN ADVANCE OF THE MEETING.