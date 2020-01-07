Obituary for Shelley F. (Foster) Jean

Shelley F. Jean, age 66, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on January 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Gerard Jean Sr.

Shelley was born in Newport to Edward Foster III and Shirley (Perry) Foster, and graduated from Rogers High School. Shelley had the gift in life of knowing what she wanted to do from a young age, and excelled at that throughout her life. She was self-employed as a hairdresser for over 45 years. Early in her career she owned salons in Newport and Middletown, but is best known to her clients as the owner of Shear Power in Portsmouth for the last 30 years. When not hard at work, Shelley loved time with her grandchildren, trips to the casinos, and went on dozens of cruises to Bermuda with her sister and brother in law for a chance to enjoy the sun and change of scenery.

Shelley is survived by her son Gerard “Jay” Jean, Jr. of Griswold, CT, her grandsons Travis and Jaxson Jean, her two sisters, Cynthia Mosher of Portsmouth and Carolyn Quamme of Niantic, CT. She also leaves several aunts and uncle Beverly Allen, Colleen Petrin, Sandra Wescott and Paul Perry and nieces and nephews, Janice Fiscus, Kevin Mosher, and Dominic Cassarino. She was preceded in death by her niece Jonelle Quamme.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Burial will be private.