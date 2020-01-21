Obituary for Michael John LaPierre

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Beloved son, brother and friend, Michael John La Pierre, 58, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly on January 17, 2020.

Michael was born on October 9, 1961, in Jamaica, NY. He was the oldest of three children born to Harry La Pierre and Elizabeth (Betty) La Pierre. He lived and attended school in Long Beach, NY, before moving to Newport at age 13.

After graduating from Rogers High School, Michael attended a maritime school in St. Elizabeth’s Isle in Maine and studied computers in Dartmouth, MA. He went to flight school at T.F. Green airport and was an accomplished pilot.

Michael worked alongside his uncle Ronnie at Aquidneck Lobster Company for 40 years and was well known amongst the fishermen and locals who worked in the area. He was presently working for A-1 Roofing and Construction as a driver.

Sports, both local and national teams, were of great interest to him and he enjoyed cheering on the Pat’s, Bruins and Red Sox with his many friends. He played in a men’s softball league for many years, was an avid pool player and began playing golf some years back

Memories of his life are filled with kind and generous acts to the poor, the elderly and whomever needed his support. He was always available to family, friends and strangers.

Michael is survived by his mother, Elizabeth (Betty) La Pierre, of Middletown, and siblings Jay La Pierre and wife Maureen (Coffey) La Pierre of Middletown and Jacqueline La Pierre and husband Richard Busardo of Newport, and his companion Michele Dubuc of Newport.

He leaves behind his aunt Mary Ellen Fatulli and uncle Ronald Fatulli of Middletown and his cousins Janet Fatulli and her partner Jaimie Lavoie, Robert, Thomas, William and Peter Oatway. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harry J. La Pierre, and his nephew, Jeffrey La Pierre.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Rd., Middletown. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.

Memorial donations may be made in Michael’s memory to the Seaman’s Church Institute, Bowen’s Wharf, Newport.