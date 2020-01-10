Obituary for Gloria Ann Silvia

Gloria Ann Silvia, 81, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away at home on January 8, 2020.



Gloria was born in Newport, RI, and was the youngest of ten children born to the late Frank M. Silvia and Mary (Medeiros) Silvia.



Gloria was educated by Middletown Public Schools. She spent many years caring for her elderly mother. She began The James L. Maher Center’s Day Program in 1973 and moved into the Carroll Ave Group Home in 1993. As she got older, she transferred to the Englewood Court Group Home in 2015. Finally, as her physical needs increased, she moved into the Jepson Lane Group Home in 2019.



Gloria enjoyed the outdoors; she had a passion for flowers and gardening. In her younger days, she fancied going out for lunch or coffee. She loved the color blue. She brought a special kind of light and laughter to her housemates and staff. Gloria was a woman of few words but when she spoke everyone listened.



She is greatly missed by her housemates, staff and family members of the Jepson Lane Group Home and the James L. Maher Center.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Silvia, as well as her nine siblings.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 9:00 AM from the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Barnabas Church. Burial will be private.

