Obituary for Francis E. “Frank” Murphy

Francis Edward Murphy, “Big Frank”, 85 died peacefully Monday, January 20th, 2020 at Newport Hospital surrounded by family. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late John J. and Marion A. (Ryan) Murphy. “The Chief” is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years Elizabeth (Bette) Murphy of Newport, and his 5 adoring children Patricia A. Murphy and her partner Rose Carrigan of Jamestown, RI, M. Kelly Murphy of Newport, RI, Elizabeth A. Murphy and her partner Helena O’Dell of La Quinta, CA, Tracy E. Murphy and her husband Kevin Godlewski of Middletown, RI, Frank E. Murphy Jr. and his wife Noreen (Hart), of Medway, MA, his three grandchildren, Hugo Murphy Avenengo, Madelaine and Aidan Murphy and his brother Edward Murphy of Peoria, AZ. Frank and Elizabeth raised their family in Seekonk, MA and moved to Newport in 1995. When not enjoying snowbird status in St. Petersburgh, FL, Frank was often found on his porch in the Point where he enjoyed reading, smoking a stogie and chatting up the locals. Frank served his country honorably as a Sergeant of the US Marine Corps and is a veteran of the Korean War. Frank is predeceased by his beloved son Michael Murphy and brothers, John Murphy, Jim Murphy, Bob Murphy. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, January 24 at St. Mary’s Church, Newport, at 10am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Frank and Elizabeth Murphy Endowment Fund at Salve Regina University, 100 Ochre Point Ave, Newport, RI 02840.

