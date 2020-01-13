Obituary for David L Geary

David L. Geary 75 went home to be with the Lord on Jan 9th. He was the husband of Elizabeth (Betty Souza) Geary and resided in Portsmouth, RI since 1972. He leaves a brother Robert Geary of Newport and was the brother of the late James Geary. He also leaves a niece Elizabeth Geary Hyder of Tiverton. Born in Newport, RI, where he was raised, he was the son of the late Anne (Cinalli) and Richard Geary. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1962 and entered the US Air Force in 1966. He worked and retired from Newport Naval Base from 1978 to 2003. He volunteered with his wife Betty at Horizons food shares for homeless children and they teamed up with serving at his church, New Hope Christian Church in Swansea, MA. They taught Sunday School 3rd and 4th grades. He did food share for the elderly at Martin Ct in Swansea with Lighthouse Ministry in Fall River. He enjoyed working with children and drove the truck for Sidewalk Sunday School with his church team and was active in helping with over flow shelters for the homeless. Visitation Tuesday from 5 to 8 PM at the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI. www.almeida-pocasset.com A Farewell Memorial Service will be held on a day and time at the New Hope Church 1436 GAR Highway, Swansea, MA to be announced at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to New Hope Church Missions Outreach c/o Dr Tom Mancini. Donations to the church also accepted.

