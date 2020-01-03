Newport County Youth Chorus welcoming students in grades 2 – 4 to join “Scattin’ with Ella (Fitzgerald)”

The Newport County Youth Chorus has announced that they are welcoming new singers in grades 2 through 4 to join their next four-week program called “Scattin’ with Ella (Fitzgerald)”.

It is free to participate and no audition is necessary — just a love of singing! Classes begin the week of January 20. Sign up at www.newportsings.org/join.

Session 3 “Scattin’ with Ella (Fitzgerald)” will feature music sung by the Queen of Jazz! Ella Fitzgerald was an iconic singer in American history and students will enjoy singing from her vast songbook of jazz classics. In addition, participants will develop musical skills and experience how their unique voice positively affects our ensemble’s beautiful sound. All classes are led by experienced teachers and musicians.



Families of 2nd – 4th graders can choose the day and location that works best for them: Tuesdays, from 3:30 – 4:30 pm at the MLK Center (20 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport) or Wednesdays from 5:00 – 6:00 pm at St. Mary’s Church (324 E Main Rd, Portsmouth). Visit the website www.newportsings.org/season for 2019 – 2020 session dates, themes and to register.



All are welcome! If you or someone you know would like to join the group, reach out to newportcountyyouthchorus@gmail.com or sign up at www.newportsings.org/join.

For more information about the chorus, please visit www.newportsings.org.