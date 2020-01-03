Newport County Road Report: RITBA and RIDOT scheduled lane closures, construction (Jan. 4 – 10)

Here’s what’s on tap for road construction and traffic in Newport County this upcoming week.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

The following road and lane closure notices are effective for the week of January 4 – 10, 2020. All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

No Lane Closures at This Time

Visit RIDOT’s Travel Advisories website for a full listing of statewide lane closures.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

The following road and lane closure notices are effective for the week of January 5 – 11, 2020. All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge – Eastbound Right Lane Closure- 1/6 to 1/10- 9 am to 4 pm

Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge – There are currently no Lane Closures on the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.

Route 138 Connector – There are currently no Lane Closures on the Route 138 Connector.

Mount Hope Bridge – There are currently no Lane Closures on the Mount Hope Bridge.

Sakonnet River Bridge – There are currently no Lane Closures on the Sakonnet River Bridge.

Visit RITBA’s Travel Advisories website for updates and more information.