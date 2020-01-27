Newport County residents inducted into CCRI Nursing Honor Society

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

The Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) announced today that The Gamma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society recently inducted 24 new members recently at a special ceremony at CCRI. Inductees included Jamestown resident Elizabeth C. Spoden, Newport resident Patricia Joy Hendrickson, and Tiverton resident Jillian Elaine Harrington.

Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society aims to recognize the academic excellence of associate degree nursing students and encourage students to pursue advanced nursing degrees. To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.0 grade point average, with at least a B in all nursing classes and demonstrate conduct on campus and in the clinical areas that reflects integrity and professionalism.

“By being inducted into Alpha Delta Nu, our students have demonstrated excellence in scholarship. This is a very high achievement, especially since nursing is such a demanding and rigorous major. On behalf of the CCRI nursing faculty, we are very proud of our students,” said Vice President of Academic Affairs Rosemary Costigan in a press release.

CCRI is at the forefront of improving the ways community college students are prepared to advance their education and career prospects. Last May, the college achieved its highest two-year first-time, full-time graduation rate in more than 20 years and expects to have the highest three-year graduation rate of any community college in New England by 2021.

The Community College of Rhode Island, New England’s largest community college, enrolls nearly 20,000 students and an additional 8,500 individuals in workforce development programs and adult education courses annually. CCRI also provides transportation education and certification to 14,000 Rhode Islanders each year. Classes and programs are offered at CCRI’s full-service campuses in Warwick, Lincoln, Providence and Newport, online and in partnership with the Westerly Education Center. For more information, visit www.ccri.edu.