Newly constructed home in on High Street in Newport sells for $2.41 million

Hogan Associates announced today the January 2nd, 2020 sale of 15 High Street in Newport for $2,410,000.

According to a press release provided by Hogan Associates, Matt Hadfield of Hogan Associates Real Estate represented the Seller, developer, Chris Fiumara of Salty Day, LLC. Michelle Drum of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty represented the Buyer.

“New luxury homes in historic areas like Newport are very hard to come by. This property required a great deal of planning and permitting, and it was under construction for over a year. The urban location, open interior and high-quality materials, fixtures and appliances made it worth the wait for this new owner,” commented listing agent, Matt Hadfield in the press release.



The new, 4,600 square-foot home enjoys a coveted location on Historic Hill within easy walking distance of Washington Square, Bellevue Avenue, Newport Harbor and the shops and restaurants on Thames St. Strict adherence to Newport Historic District Commission’s architectural guidelines helped create a 21st century home in harmony with its 18th century neighbors. The interior is fresh and open with 4 en-suite bedrooms, (5 full baths and 1 half bath), a 2-car garage, chef’s kitchen, dining / living room, study and entertainment bar/lounge area. Outside, there’s a private patio and lap pool.







Photos provided by Hogan Associates