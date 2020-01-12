More than 160 volunteers participate in Fort Adams Beach Cleanup, 438 pounds of debris removed

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Near record high temperatures on Saturday was a great mother nature assist for the 164 volunteers who spent a few hours along the shoreline of Fort Adams State Park. a

The volunteers came together to assist Clean Ocean Access and Sail Newport with their annual cleanup of the park.

In just two hours, 164 volunteers removed 438 pounds of debris, all of which could easily find its way into the ocean to harm our local waters and marine life.

I was there to participate in the cleanup, in thirty minutes my fiancee and I had picked up more than 100 items along the fence line that runs between Hammersmith Farm and Fort Adams State Park.

Plastic bottles, nips, beer cans, and full dog bags were among the most popular things we’d find in the brush, but also just right in the middle of the grass by Eisenhower Park.

