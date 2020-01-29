Legislative News – Jan. 28: Senate to vote on 3-D, ghost gun ban; RI Works benefits; Educational funding formula

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Senate to vote on 3-D, ghost gun ban tomorrow

STATE HOUSE — The Senate is scheduled to vote on legislation that would ban 3-D printed guns during its session tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 29.

The Senate is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. in its chamber on the second floor of the State House.

The bill (2020-S 2004A), sponsored by Sen. Cynthia A. Coyne (D-Dist. 32, Barrington, Bristol, East Providence), would prohibit the manufacturing, importation, sale, shipment, delivery, possession, or transfer of any ghost gun or firearm that is undetectable by metal detectors commonly used at airports and public buildings including 3-D-printed firearms.

Media Advisory: Campaign to kick off in support of bill by Sen. Murray, Rep. Morin to raise RI Works benefits

STATE HOUSE – The Raising Rhode Island Coalition tomorrow will kick off its campaign in support of legislation to be introduced by Sen. Melissa Murray and Rep. Michael A. Morin to increase the benefits paid to children and families in the Rhode Island Works program.

The event will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 3:30 p.m., in the State Library on the second floor of the State House.

In addition to Representative Morin (D-Dist. 49, Woonsocket) and Senator Murray (D-Dist. 24, Woonsocket, North Smithfield), the event will include Economic Progress Institute Policy Director Linda Katz, Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence Executive Director Tonya Harris and a parent with experience in the Rhode Island Works program.

According to the Economic Progress Institute, Rhode Island has not increased the benefit level in Rhode Island Works in nearly 30 years, and the 4,000 families who rely on Rhode Island Works receive an average of $6 per person per day. The legislation aims to lift children and families out of deep poverty and on a path to better opportunities.

Senate task force to study educational funding formula releases findings and recommendations

STATE HOUSE — A special Senate commission tasked with studying Rhode Island’s education funding formula has released its findings and recommendations.

Based on testimony received during five public hearings, the Task Force recommends both near-term and long-term solutions. Near-term recommendations are areas where action can be taken in the 2020 legislative session, while long-term recommendations will require additional work by stakeholders before final legislative enactment.

“We owe it to students to act as swiftly as possible,” wrote task force chairman Sen. Ryan W. Pearson (D-Dist. 19, Cumberland, Lincoln) in the reports foreword. “Every year resources are not available is a year they lose academically. Our education system has the power to ensure a better future for not only our students of today, but all Rhode Islanders. A strong education system leads to a stronger economy, improved economic and social prosperity, and, importantly, hope for all in our state.”

The task force’s 15 findings and recommendations range from tax treaties and enrollment changes to ELL and funding adjustments.

Click here to see the full report.

