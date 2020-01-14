Jonathan Andrew Ross named Managing Director of the Brenton Hotel; hotel plans to open in June

As the end of construction nears, Brenton Hotel has named their Managing Director.

Owned by The Brenton Hotel, LLC, a locally based investment group, and operated by White Horse Hospitality also of Newport, the Brenton Hotel is located at 31 American’s Cup Avenue on the corner of Long Wharf.

“Luxury hotel industry veteran Jonathan Andrew Ross takes the helm as managing director of the Brenton Hotel, a new 57-room luxury boutique hotel on the waterfront in Newport, RI opening in June 2020,” a press release from the hotel states today.

As the newly appointed managing director, Ross will reportedly be charged with providing leadership and strategic direction for the new hotel through all pre-opening stages including development, hiring, training, and sales and marketing. Once opened, Ross will spearhead daily property management spanning guest services and operations, to asset management.

In making the announcement, Jeff Farrar, Newport resident and partner of The Brenton Hotel, LLC commented in the release, “Andy has a deep understanding of the luxury hospitality market in New England. His expertise, vision, and leadership will be instrumental in opening the hotel, as well as guiding the property through the next phase of success.”

For more information, visit www.brentonhotel.com.