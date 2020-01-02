Island Moving Company names Peter Nicholas Bramante as Executive Director

In an email to subscribers/supporters this morning, Island Moving Company officially announced and introduced their new Executive Director.

” After a nationwide search, Island Moving Company (IMC) has named Peter Nicholas Bramante their new executive director. Bramante represents IMC’s third executive director and will begin his new role on January 1, 2020,” the email states.

According to the email, Bramante brings strong leadership skills and over 25 years of experience in the nonprofit cultural sector as an executive, manager, artist and educator. Bramante’s movement work for Rhode Island theatre includes productions at Trinity Rep, The Providence Performing Arts Center, and Perishable Theatre.

Read what the entire email and announcement had to say.