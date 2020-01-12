International Tennis Hall of Fame policies amended to include eligibility for groups in Contributor Category

Nominations for the ITHF Class of 2021 may be submitted now on tennisfame.com/nominate.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame has amended the Policies & Procedures of Enshrinement, specifically for the Contributor Category.

They write in a press release;

Starting with the Class of 2021, the eligibility criteria for the Contributor Category has been amended to be defined as “a true pioneer, visionary leader, or individual / group who has made a transcendent impact on the sport.”

Previously, the eligibility criteria only allowed for individuals to be considered for induction. The amended criteria now provides for eligibility for groups of individuals who acted together to make tennis history to be considered.

Nominations are now open for the International Tennis Hall of Fame Class of 2021. That year will mark the first time that the Contributor Category will be eligible for induction since 2017, when the organization shifted to a cycle of every four years for Contributor Category inductions.

As has traditionally been the case, anyone can submit a nomination for those they believe to be deserving of consideration. Fans, media, and industry leaders are encouraged to submit nominations online for any of the Hall of Fame’s three induction categories (Player, Contributor, or Wheelchair Tennis) at www.tennisfame.com/nominate.

The deadline to submit a nomination for consideration for the Class of 2021 is April 1, 2020.

About the Contributor Category

The Contributor Category honors individuals or groups who have made a transcendent impact on the sport. Past Contributor Category inductees have included coaches, broadcasters, administrators, promoters, inventors, and manufacturing professionals.

The ITHF Policies & Procedures of Enshrinement allow for up to two candidates to be on the ballot in the Contributor Category. Per the amendment cited above, those two candidates can be two individuals, two groups, or one individual and one group.

Eligibility for consideration in the Contributor Category is fully defined as:

A true pioneer, visionary leader, or individual / group who has made a transcendent impact on the sport.

Either five years removed from committed work in tennis, or at least 65 years of age.

Consideration given to integrity, sportsmanship, and character.



Schedule of Eligibility

The International Tennis Hall of Fame offers three induction categories: Player, Contributor, and Wheelchair.

The Player Category is eligible for induction consideration annually, while the Contributor Category and Wheelchair Tennis Category are eligible every four years, on an alternating cycle. The upcoming schedule of eligibility is as follows:

Class of 2020: Player Category (Nominations and voting are closed; Class will be announced in January at the Australian Open)

Class of 2021: Player Category and Contributor Category

Class of 2022: Player Category

Class of 2023: Player Category and Wheelchair Tennis Category

Class of 2024: Player Category

Class of 2025: Player Category and Contributor Category

Induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame is the ultimate honor in tennis. It represents the sum of a candidate’s achievements and contributions as being among the most important and transformative in the sport’s history.

Additional information about the enshrinement process and nomination forms for all three categories are available on tennisfame.com/nominate.

