House hunting? Here are 15 open houses to check out this weekend on Aquidneck Island

On the market for a new home? Well this upcoming weekend is looking like a good time to explore homes that have recently hit the market.

What’s Up Newp’s Open House listings are brought to you by our real estate partners, William Raveis Newport. Contact William Raveis for all of your real estate, mortgage, and insurance needs!

77 Ayrault Street | Newport | $1,195,000

6 beds, 3 full baths | Open house on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm

- Advertisement -

5 Gooseberry Road | Newport | $1,195,000

4 beds, 3 full baths | Open house on Saturday from 11:30 am to 11 pm

96 Third Street | Newport | $845,000

3 beds, 2 full/1 half baths | Open house on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm

74 Warner Street | Newport | $639,000

5 beds, 2 full baths | Open house on Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm

96 Summit Road | Portsmouth | $549,000

3 beds, 2 full/2 half baths | Open house on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am

39 Bateman Avenue | Newport | $545,000

2 beds, 1 full bath | Open house on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm

304 Vaucluse Avenue | Middletown | $499,000

2 beds, 1 full/1 half baths | Open house on Sunday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm

21 Freeborn Street | Newport | $435,000

4 beds, 1 full/1 half baths | Open house on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm

63 Massachusetts Boulevard | Portsmouth | $400,000

3 beds, 2 full/1 half baths | Open house on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm

140 Green Lane | Middletown | $375,000

4 beds, 2 full baths | Open house on Saturday from 2 pm to 3:30 pm

19 Butler Street | Newport |$365,000

3 beds, 1 full/1 half baths | Open house on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm

21 Narragansett Avenue | Portsmouth | $339,900

3 beds, 1 full bath | Open house on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm

64 Canton Avenue | Portsmouth | $329,000

2 beds, 1 full bath | Open house on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm

33 Fairview Avenue | Middletown | $299,975

2 beds, 1 full bath | Open house on Sunday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm

49 Ormerod Avenue | Portsmouth | $253,000

2 beds, 1 full bath | Open house on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm