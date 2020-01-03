House hunting? Here are 15 open houses to check out this weekend on Aquidneck Island

By
Ryan Belmore
-

On the market for a new home? Well this upcoming weekend is looking like a good time to explore homes that have recently hit the market.

What's Up Newp's Open House listings are brought to you by our real estate partners, William Raveis Newport.

77 Ayrault Street | Newport | $1,195,000

6 beds, 3 full baths | Open house on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm

Click for more details
5 Gooseberry Road | Newport | $1,195,000

4 beds, 3 full baths | Open house on Saturday from 11:30 am to 11 pm

Click for more details

96 Third Street | Newport | $845,000

3 beds, 2 full/1 half baths | Open house on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm

Click for more details

74 Warner Street | Newport | $639,000

5 beds, 2 full baths | Open house on Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm

Click for more details

96 Summit Road | Portsmouth | $549,000

3 beds, 2 full/2 half baths | Open house on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am

Click for more details

39 Bateman Avenue | Newport | $545,000

2 beds, 1 full bath | Open house on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm

Click for more details

304 Vaucluse Avenue | Middletown | $499,000

2 beds, 1 full/1 half baths | Open house on Sunday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm

Click for more details

21 Freeborn Street | Newport | $435,000

4 beds, 1 full/1 half baths | Open house on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm

Click for more details

63 Massachusetts Boulevard | Portsmouth | $400,000

3 beds, 2 full/1 half baths | Open house on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm

Click for more details

140 Green Lane | Middletown | $375,000

4 beds, 2 full baths | Open house on Saturday from 2 pm to 3:30 pm

Click for more details

19 Butler Street | Newport |$365,000

3 beds, 1 full/1 half baths | Open house on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm

Click for more details

21 Narragansett Avenue | Portsmouth | $339,900

3 beds, 1 full bath | Open house on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm

Click for more details

64 Canton Avenue | Portsmouth | $329,000

2 beds, 1 full bath | Open house on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm

Click for more details

33 Fairview Avenue | Middletown | $299,975

2 beds, 1 full bath | Open house on Sunday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm

Click for more details

49 Ormerod Avenue | Portsmouth | $253,000

2 beds, 1 full bath | Open house on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm

Click for more details

