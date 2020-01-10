Helly Hansen Newport signs on as Presenting Partner of 2020 Newport Charter Yacht Show

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

The following was written by Veronica Brown, Newport Charter Yacht Show Director.

The team at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard is excited to announce that Helly Hansen Newport, the oldest Helly Hansen licensed store in North America, owned by Jay Lasky, has signed on for the fifth straight year as the presenting partner of the Newport Charter Yacht Show. Held each June at Newport Shipyard, the Newport Charter Yacht Show will feature an impressive lineup of power yachts and sailing vessels available for private charter. The 2020 show, slated to be held June 22-25, will offer yacht charter brokers and industry professionals from around the world the opportunity to preview participating charter yachts headed to New England for the season.

“Helly Hansen Newport has a great presence and reputation here in our local community and their marine apparel is ideal for crew uniforms, lifestyle apparel, and we selected Helly Hansen for our employee uniforms because it aligns very well with our brand,” Eli Dana, General Manager of Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard said.

The Newport Charter Yacht Show, which has been held in Newport for more than 35 years, is owned and managed by Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard. It is a four-day industry trade show that brings some of the most beautiful yachts in the world to Newport. Nearly 100 yacht charter brokers, 50 non-exhibiting vendors, and 15 exhibiting vendors traditionally attend the show in addition to 15-20 sponsors and partners and 300+ captains and crew members. “The Newport Charter Show is a win-win for the Shipyard, our city, and our sponsors because it essentially kicks off the charter yacht season in New England,” Dana said. “Newport is often their first stop of the summer and we try to make their time here fun, efficient, and valuable so they’ll continue to come back to Newport every year. We sincerely appreciate the support of our sponsors and partners, particularly Helly Hansen Newport, who help make the show possible and we encourage our customers and the Charter Show participants and attendees to use these vendors when looking for marine apparel and services throughout the year,” Dana said.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with the Newport Charter Yacht Show to bring our brand to the forefront of the yachting and yacht charter industry, “said Jay Lasky, owner of Helly Hansen Newport since 1992. “We believe strongly in partnering with leading businesses in Newport that share our lifestyle goals and strategies and both the Newport Charter Yacht Show and the Shipyard are ideal partners for us,” Lasky said. “2020 is also a Newport to Bermuda Race year and as the official gear supplier for the race, these events allow us to showcase our products during back-to-back weeks at Newport Shipyard and in the race village in downtown Newport. It’s going to be a fun, busy and exciting year and we can’t wait for it all to get underway,” he concluded.

Newport Shipyard is proud to announce that in addition to Helly Hansen Newport, returning sponsors (to date) also include: Sea Hawk Paints, Alexseal Yacht Coatings, KVH Industries, Fore Points Marina, Yachting magazine, The Triton magazine, and our hotel partner, the Newport Marriott.

“2020 will be another fantastic year in Newport with many great events planned,” continued Dana. “We are very excited about the Newport to Bermuda Race, which will start on Friday, June 19, the week before the Charter Show begins. Following the Charter Show, the Newport Country Club will host the 2020 U.S. Senior Open from June 25-28 and the Candy Store Cup superyacht regatta is scheduled for July 23-25. We are also delighted to once again host the Newport Yacht Rendezvous to support the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County here at the Shipyard on Friday, August 14. The Fall also looks to be busy with the Newport International Boat Show and Newport Brokerage Shows happening September 17-20 and the second annual Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week which is scheduled for October 1-4. These events will certainly attract more people and more yachts to Newport which is fantastic,” Dana added.

For more information about the Newport Charter Yacht Show, visit: www.NewportCharterShow.com