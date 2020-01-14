Harper & Tucker changing location on Bellevue Avenue

Harper & Tucker,a contemporary fashion lifestyle and boutique, has made the move from 190 Bellevue Avenue to 146 Bellevue Avenue.

The listing agent, Kirby Properties, as well as Harper & Tucker confirmed the move on social media on Tuesday.

146 Bellevue Avenue was most recently Seashells & Bloom. What’s Up Newp has confirmed that Seashells & Bloom will continue to operate and focus on their two stores down on Bannisters Wharf.

Harper & Tucker details the reason for the move here, but in part says;

“This corner storefront boasts plentiful windows with streaming sunlight, rich grey hardwood floors, and even more wall space to display our newest brands and styles. We are currently daydreaming about all of the natural afternoon light, and making plans for how we will make this store even more uniquely our own. We are only going a block down the street, so we are thrilled to still call BE//ME our neighborhood, and now we’ll be next door to Newport cornerstones such as Farmaesthetics, Pasta Beach, Kristen Coates and around the corner from First Beach, Hotel Viking and the Newport Farmer’s Market”!

According to a post from Kirby Properties today, Harper & Tucker’s former home at 190 Bellevue Avenue is now available for lease.