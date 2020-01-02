Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty opens new office in Tiverton

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty is expanding their presence in Newport County with the opening of a new office at 3848 Main Road, Four Corners, Tiverton.

Joining forces with local agent Bridget Torrey’s Water’s Edge Properties, the longstanding agency welcomes its newest members into their established real estate family.

“We are excited to start this new venture with Bridget. The location in the heart of the East Bay area will be a great addition to our agency and will let us serve all of Tiverton and Little Compton, as well as into the southeastern Massachusetts coastal area, including Westport and Dartmouth,” commented Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty co-owner Paul Leys in a press release.

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty will continue to operate their main office at 37 Bellevue Avenue in Newport.

- Advertisement -

“As a top-ranking office since its founding in 1928, Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty looks forward to continuing the tradition of exceptional service of providing buyers and sellers the best in luxury and waterfront real estate through its agents located throughout the state”, the press release states.