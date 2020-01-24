Guest View – Child & Family: Giving Program at Child & Family a success thanks to longtime volunteer Loren Deveau!

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

The following was written by Child & Family

Child & Family would like to send a sincere “thank you” to the community of Rhode Island for all their support during their 2019 Holiday Giving program, which includes their Thanksgiving Basket food drive, and the Adopt‐A‐Family program, and a special “thank you” to longtime volunteer Loren Deveau who is stepping down after helping run the program for eleven years.

When asked about the program and what it means to her, Loren responded, “I think the Holiday Giving program is supportive emotionally and financially to the clients of Child & Family as well as being the face of the agency to so many in our community. It is a rewarding purpose. I have truly enjoyed watching it grow through these 11 years that I have been involved. It has been a challenge to keep up with the growth but a rewarding one. I love an organizational challenge. I have been amazed at the generosity in people. I have also enjoyed my time getting to know those who work at Child & Family and specifically working alongside Landa Patterson. “

Through kind and generous donors and community partners, Child & Family was once again able to give families, who might otherwise go without food for family holiday dinners, toys to open, warm clothes, and gift cards to cover basic needs, as well as hope and joy during this special time of year. No child, teen, adult or elder client in need served by Child & Family was turned away during the 2019 Holiday Season.

Child & Family would like to thank all 450+ individual donors and organizations who made a gift and volunteered their time, such as the Providence Journal Holiday Fund, Salve Regina University, MagellanRX Management, (add)venture, Citrin Cooperman, Mancini Beverage, Trinity Church in Newport, Touro Synagogue, RI Anchor Dental, Inc, Catalano Construction, Inc., People’s Credit Union, Wells Fargo Advisors, Core strength and Conditioning LLC., Affiliated Insurance Managers, Inc., Keystone Audiology, the Newport County YMCA, the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority, The Barre + Yoga Experience, and so many more!

Child & Family is pleased to share that the 2019 Thanksgiving Basket Program served 202 families in need, representing 656 individuals, and the 2019 Adopt‐A‐Family program provided holiday gifts for 584 children in need. This includes the special young people who spent the 2019 Holiday Season in one of Child & Family’s Residential programs as well as their Foster Care programs.

If you are interested in helping coordinate next year’s Holiday Giving program, please contact Child & Family’s Director of Volunteers Landa Patterson at (401) 848‐4141, LPatterson@childandfamilyri.org, or visit childandfamilyri.org to learn more.

About Child & Family Established in 1866, the mission of Child & Family is to strengthen families, their members, and the communities in which they live. Child & Family offers a variety of comprehensive services to help individuals and families cope with numerous complex social problems that require immediate or long-term intervention. Through multiple programs encompassing a wide range of evidenced-based programs for individuals of all ages, as well as residential treatment programs for children and youth involved in the Rhode Island child welfare system, the agency impacts thousands of Rhode Islanders each year.

As one of the largest social service agencies in the state, Child & Family operates Community Centers in both Middletown and Providence, three residential homes for youth across Newport and Portsmouth, Sandpipers Early Learning Center in Middletown, a Supportive Housing program for homeless parent(s) and their children, Family Preservation Programs, Elders Services, Independent Living Programs, Foster Care and more. To learn more please visit childandfamilyri.org or call (401) 849-2300.

31 John Clarke Road 1268 Eddy Street Middletown, RI 02842 Providence, RI 02905 (401) 849-2300 (401) 781-3669

