Express closing Thames Street store

Express is closing their store in downtown Newport.

The store, which is located at 144 Thames Street, is hosting a store closing sale and is currently offering 50-75% off everything in the store.

On Facebook, Express has responded to customers that the store is expected to close at the end of January. Fixtures, furniture and equipment are also currently for sale.





What’s Up Newp has reached out to Express for comment, we’ve been referred to their corporate office and have not received a response at this time. We will update this story if we learn more information.

According to City records, 144-150 Thames Street has been owned by Newport Development Associates LLC since January 2018. At this time, it is unknown what the plans are for the building or what business will take over this location.

Express also operates stores in Warwick and Providence, Rhode Island. Those stores do not appear to be closing at this time.

According to their website, Express employs approximately 18,000 associates in over 650 retails stores both nationally and internationally.

The company has announced plans to hold an investor event on January 22nd in New York to communicate the details of a new corporate strategy, including cost optimization and fleet rationalization.