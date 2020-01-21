Don’t miss out on these Newport Wellness Week deals, events







If you haven’t taken advantage of Newport Wellness Week events and deals – hurry! With only a few days left of this annual event, time is running out to try out new places to workout, relax, meditate and pamper yourself. Grab a health-minded friend, browse the quick round-up of Wellness Week specials and find your new favorite spot in town for self care.



MEND : 5 Classes for $50. Info here.



: 5 Classes for $50. Info here. WAVE CYCLE: 3 WAVE Rides for $35! (credits expire 6 months from purchase). This package is valid for new riders only. Buy here



3 WAVE Rides for $35! (credits expire 6 months from purchase). This package is valid for new riders only. Buy here ELEVATE FITNESS: $199 Bootcamp for new clients. 10% OFF Bootcamp for current clients. Buy here.



$199 Bootcamp for new clients. 10% OFF Bootcamp for current clients. Buy here. ISLAND WELLNESS CENTER: $50 6-month membership (50% off normal price.) Info here.



$50 6-month membership (50% off normal price.) Info here. SLIM POSSIBLE: $1 OFF your purchase with mention of Newport Wellness Week. Info here.



UPCOMING EVENTS



Wednesday, 1/22: Wellness + Wine: Yoga with the Oil Collaborative @ Newport Vineyards



6:00 – 7:00 – Restorative yoga class by Kim Dargon of The Oil Collaborative at Newport Vineyards

BYOM (bring your own mat)

7:00 – 8:00 Newport Vineyards wine tasting

$30 per person, includes class and wine tasting samples

An hour class of restorative yoga and essential oils, followed by a Newport Vineyards wine tasting. This evening is sure to leave you Relaxed, Refreshed and Rejuvenated!



We value local independent news, information, and journalism. We hope you do too. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today.

Saturday, 1/25: Beginner’s Yoga Workshops with Rev Shelley Dungan @ The Sacred Center



10:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Location: The Sacred Center

The Sacred Center 324 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871



2 sessions to choose from:

10:30-12:00 or 2:00-3:30.

Space is limited.

Cost is $20 and prior registration is necessary at www.sacred-center.org



A relaxed and fun interactive class between the students and the instructor. Come with your questions! Shelley will help you get familiar with the common terminology used, what to expect at a typical yoga class, learn a little bit about the roots of our modern yoga and the benefits of consistent intentional practice.



Saturday, 1/25: Aquidneck Growers Market



Recurring weekly on Saturday

9:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Free

Presented by: Aquidneck Grower’s Farmers Market

Aquidneck Grower’s Farmers Market Location: Easton’s Beach Rotunda

Easton’s Beach Rotunda 175 Memorial Blvd, Newport, RI 02840



For more on Newport Wellness Week, visit https://www.discovernewport.org/newport-wellness-week/





