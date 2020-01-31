Council to take up School Committee vacancy on February 5th

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

City Councilors will be hosting a special workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at 6 p.m. in order to discuss the process of filling a vacancy on the School Committee resulting from the resignation of Kathleen M. Silva.

According to the City Charter, City Councilors are charged with filling “any vacancy arising from death, resignation or any reason in the membership of the School Committee within thirty (30) days after learning of the vacancy or as soon thereafter as may be possible by a majority vote of all members of the Council; provided, however, the Council shall provide for the public solicitation of applicants.”

The Council is expected to discuss the process for appointment, and may conduct a vote based on the discussion of the issue at the meeting, which will take place at 6 p.m. in the Second Floor Council Chamber at City Hall. All Newport residents interested in applying for the vacancy are encouraged to submit a letter of interest along with any relevant credentials to the Mayor’s Office, Newport City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, R.I. 02840.

Silvia resigned her seat effective Jan. 27th, 2020. Whomever is appointed to fill the vacancy will serve only until a person is elected and qualified at the next municipal election, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd.