Climate Change program being held at Tiverton Public Library on February 6th

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Tiverton Public Library, Union Public Library, Tiverton Harbor Commission, and Tiverton Open Space Commission will be sponsoring an informational lecture which explores climate change.

The C-Change Primer is an engaging and compelling program that uses visual data, charts and photographs to provide an accessible overview of the science behind climate change and a clear-eyed assessment of the potential risks ahead. Kathleen Biggins, the founder of C-Change Conversations, will present The Primer on Thursday, February 6th, 2020 at 6:30pm at the Tiverton Public Library.

C-Change Conversations, a New Jersey-based nonprofit organization, developed The Primer in consultation with independent climate scientists and public policy specialists and has presented it to more than 7,500 people nationwide. It answers many of the questions most Americans have about climate change, such as: How do we know climate change is real and is caused by humans? What is the scientific consensus? What are the dangers? Is there hope? For more information about this event, contact Gayle Lawrence via 401-624-7830.

C-Change Conversations has presented clear, unbiased, scientific information to thousands of people in more than half the states to create awareness of how climate change will affect all of us. The New Jersey-based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is led by volunteers with diverse political points of view who are deeply committed to promoting productive, non-partisan discussion about the risks and opportunities associated with climate change. Learn more about The Primer and the C-Change Conversations Lecture Series at www.c-changeconversations.org