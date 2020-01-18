CCRI announces George Hart as New Dean of Library and Academic Innovation

The Community College of Rhode Island has announced George Hart as its new Dean of Library and Academic Innovation.

Hart arrives at CCRI following a seven-year tenure as the Director of Libraries at UMass Lowell, where he prioritized student success and helped transition the campus’ library into the digital information age. In addition to implementing programs to develop online library guides for students, Hart also worked with architectural firms in the expansion of two campus libraries to include new workstations, labs and IT help desks. His work laid the foundation for future initiatives, among them the development of a new e-book portal to enhance the student and faculty experience.

At CCRI, Hart will provide leadership at each of the college’s four campus libraries in addition to supporting students, faculty and staff through CCRI’s Center for Academic Innovation, which promotes professional development and instruction via online learning. He brings a proven track record in library innovation and integration with a strong focus on education technology and student success.

Hart began his library career at the Somerville Public Library in Massachusetts. With more than three decades of experience in academia, he also worked as the Assistant Director of UMass Boston’s Joseph P. Healey Library and a Business & Economics Bibliographer at Boston University’s Mugar Library. Over the span of 10 years at UMass Boston, Hart facilitated a variety of on-campus lectures and presentations in addition to managing personnel in multiple departments.

Hart earned his Bachelor of Arts in History from UMass Boston and a Master of Library & Information Science from Rutgers University before obtaining his Master of Business Administration from Babson College.

CCRI is at the forefront of improving the ways community college students are prepared to advance their education and career prospects. This May, the college achieved its highest two- and three-year graduation rates in more than 20 years and awarded more credentials than ever before. The college expects to have the highest three-year graduation rate of any community college in New England by 2021.