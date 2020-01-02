Aquidneck Singers, Newport County Youth Chorus’ Middle School Ensemble to perform during Winter Concert

The Choral Collective of Newport County will present a Winter Concert on Saturday, January 25 at 4:00 pm at Calvary United Methodist Church in Middletown. The choruses will be led by Artistic Director Elizabeth Woodhouse and accompanied by Dave D’Amico. A tax-deductible donation of $20 per person or $40 per family is suggested.

The Winter Concert is the inaugural concert of the Aquidneck Singers, a teen and adult women’s chorus that met for the first time in September 2019. The concert will also showcase the hard work of the Newport County Youth Chorus Middle School Ensemble. The concert will feature a diverse selection of music ranging in style and historical periods. A reception will immediately follow the performance.

The Aquidneck Singers meets on Tuesdays from 5:30 – 7:00 pm at Common Fence Point Community Hall. We are welcoming new singers beginning January 28. If you know someone who would like to join the group, please reach out to aquidnecksingers@gmail.com or visit www.newportsings.org/join.

For more information about the chorus, please visit www.newportsings.org.

The Newport County Youth Chorus classes meet once a week and are offered to students in grades two through eight. The program is free and does not require an audition. Classes are offered at the Martin Luther King Community Center (Newport) and St. Mary’s Church (Portsmouth). The MSE begins a new semester on January 29. If you know someone who would like to join the group, please reach out to newportcountyyouthchorus@gmail.com or visit www.newportsings.org/join.

For more information about the chorus, visit www.newportsings.org.



A Winter Concert featuring the Aquidneck Singers and the Newport County Youth Chorus’ Middle School Ensemble

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2020

Concert: 4:00 pm followed by a reception

Location: Calvary United Methodist Church (200 Turner Road, Middletown)

A tax-deductible donation of $20 per person or $40 per family is suggested. Plenty of free parking is available. The church is wheelchair accessible.