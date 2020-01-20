Agenda for Newport Historic District Commission meeting (Jan. 21)

The City of Newport’s Historic District Commission will host a meeting in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall on Tuesday, January 21st at 6:30 pm. Here’s what’s on the agenda;

The Historic District Commission is responsible for overseeing development within the City’s Historic District.

Current Agenda Items

Meeting Agenda, Tuesday, January 21, 2020,

6:30 p.m. (Pre-meeting at 6:15 p.m.) Second Floor, Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES December 17, 2019



IV. COMMUNICATIONS



Amended Policy Statement on Staff Administrative Approvals Policy Statement and Design Guidelines for Elevating Historic Buildings Policy Statement on Hurricane Panels



V. ACTION ITEMS

Adopt Amended Policy Statement on Staff Administrative Approvals Adopt Policy Statement and Design Guidelines for Elevating Historic Buildings Adopt Policy Statement on Hurricane Panels



VI. CONTINUED APPLICATIONS



Application of Mr. James McCann, 459 Bellevue Avenue, Plat 36, Lot 27, 79, 86, for permission to deconstruct porte cochere. Deconstruct, brick tie and re-flash, reconstruct parapet walls. Repair and replace existing copper gutters, downspouts, and conductor heads.



Application of Mr. and Mrs. Les Helmers, 28 Ann Street, Plat 27, Lot 155, for permission to raise ridgeline 4’. Extend chimney to match. Add shed dormer at rear of house. Replace existing windows. Install corner boards to delineate evolutionary history of building.



Application of Mr. Theodorick and Mrs. Nancy Bland, 209 Spring Street, Plat 27, Lot 29, for permission to replace windows with sliding door. Add stone steps with wrought iron railing on south and west elevations. Remove and replace one window and add one window in west elevation addition. Replace existing red cedar shingles on West and South elevations. Replace bottom step at front door with new piece of brownstone to match existing. Repair existing plaster on foundation.



Application of White Lodge/Vincent Sandonato Trust/NAJ Properties, LLC, 412 Bellevue Avenue, Plat 34, Lot 55, for permission to remove single glaze glass in salon windows and salon porch doors and replace with new insulated glass. Application withdrawn by applicant.



Application of Mr. Eli and Mrs. Lauren Dana, 67 Bridge Street, Plat 16, Lot 58, for permission to install 1 new window on East elevation. Match crown moldings and subsill details to original. Page 2 of 2



VII. NEW APPLICATIONS



Application of Mr. Tim and Mrs. Maureen West, 45 Everett Street, Plat 22, Lot 17, for permission to replace slate roof with asphalt roof.



Application of Mr. Christopher and Mrs. Jill Babcock, 46 Elm Street, Plat 16, Lot 35 for permission to install 13 solar panels on top of east and west side dormers on existing rubber membrane roof.



Application of Ms. Tara Griffin, 459 Bellevue Avenue, Plat 36, Lot 27, for conceptual approval to construct new porte cochere in place of previously existing porte cochere at east side main entrance. Stone veneer to use stones from previous porte cochere.



Application of Mr. Robert Higginbotham, 12 Redwood Street, Plat 25, Lot 70, for permission to Main house: Remove existing mudroom entry and stairs at rear of house. Construct new entry porch with pergola and addition. Rebuild front entry stairs. Remove a portion of existing enclosed porch and construct new first floor addition. Construct second floor addition. Replace all windows, clapboard, quoining, and roof shingles. Garage: Remove existing garage roof, construct second floor with dormers. Install pergola at rear of garage. Replace existing garage doors. Install in ground pool. Install 2 condensing units on east side of house. Install 3 condensing units, pool equipment, and generator at west side of house. West side equipment to be concealed by fence.



Application of Captain Marin Condo Association, 32 Kay Street, Plat 21, Lot 181, for permission to replace roof and sidewall shingle with like kind materials. Replace deteriorated decorative features with new replica features made to match.



Application of Mr. James Langston, 85 Thames Street, Plat 17, Lot 144, for permission to make various changes to existing structure including but not limited to addition of windows, doors, skylights, and office/studio space.



VIII. NEW BUSINESS



IX. ADJOURNMENT