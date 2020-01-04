Agenda for Middletown Technical Review Committee meeting (January 6th)

The Middletown Technical Review Committee will meet on Monday, January 6th at 9 am at Middletown Town Hall .

Here’s what’s on the agenda;

Review of plans and recommendation to the Planning Board – Application of Brennan Realty LLC, Bernadette Realty LLC, and Mark-Bern Realty LLC for Final Plan approval for a proposed 11-lot major subdivision of property fronting on Mitchell’s Lane. The property is identified as 430 Mitchell’s Lane, Assessor’s Plat 124, Lots 13, 14, 14a, 15, and is located approximately 1,300 feet to the north of the intersection of Mitchell’s Lane and Fayal Lane. Review of plans and recommendation to the Planning Board – Request of SEACORP c/o David Lussier for Development Plan Review including waivers from certain design standards of the Middletown Rules and Regulations Regarding the Subdivision and Development of Land Section 521 for proposed expansion of a commercial building and parking lot located at 85 Johnny Cake Hill Road, Assessor’s Plat 115 Lot 50. Review of plans and recommendation to the Planning Board – Application of MDR Realty II, LLC for Development Plan Review, including request for waivers from certain design standards of the Middletown Rules and Regulations Regarding the Subdivision and Development of Land Section 521, for construction of a new commercial building to be used as an auto dealership to replace and existing building at 1235 West Main Rd. Assessor’s Plat 106, Lot 87

Plans for these items are available for review in the Middletown Planning Department, 350 East Main Rd., Middletown, RI, Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm. All items on this agenda may be considered, discussed and voted upon. This meeting location is accessible to the handicapped. Individuals requiring interpreter services for the hearing impaired should notify the Town Clerk’s Office not less than 48 hours before this meeting.