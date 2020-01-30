Agenda: City of Newport Planning Board Meeting (Feb. 3)

We value local independent news, information, and journalism. We hope you do too. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today.

The City Of Newport’s Planning Board will host their next meeting on Monday, February 3rd at 6:30 pm in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.

The Planning Board is the steward for the City’s Comprehensive Plan, which sets the long-term goal for the City and is a key measure by which large development projects and zoning relief are evaluated. ​

Check out what’s on the agenda below or here;