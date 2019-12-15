What’s Up This Weekend: 40+ things to do, live music and entertainment listings

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.
Friday, December 13th
Jamestown Arts Center’s Annual Holiday Arts Market returns December 13 – 14
- Christmas In Newport
- Newport Out Holiday Stroll – Dec 13,14 & 15
- 12 pm – 8 Bells Lecture Series: “The Great Marianas Turkey Shoot”
- 3 pm – Gingerbread Castles at the Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 3:30 pm – Teens: Silent Book Club at Newport Public Library
- 4 pm – Holiday Lantern Tours
- 4:30 pm – The Good Liar at Jane Pickens Theater
- 4:30 pm – Waffles At Ragged Island Brewing
- 5 pm to 8 pm – December Beer Hall Night at Newport Vineyards
- 5 pm – GONE MAAD x CLAUDZ APPAREL POP UP PARTY at The King Lens & Friends
- 5:30 pm – Holiday Arts Market at Jamestown Arts Center
- 6:30 pm – Annual Auction & Cocktail Celebration at Rosecliff
- 7 pm – 10th Annual Holiday Gala at OceanCliff Hotel & Resort
- 7 pm – Paint Nite: Holiday Barn at O’Brien’s Pub
- 7:30 pm – Dark Waters at Jane Pickens Theater
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – DJ in the Boom Boom Room at 9 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gurney’s – Chris Vaillancourt from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater –The Good Liar at 4:30 pm, Dark Waters at 7:30 pm
- La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar –The C-Note Missionaries at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –St80um at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – He Said She Said at 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse – A Christmas Cactus at 6 pm
- One Pelham East – Good Will & Them Apples at 10 pm
- Parlor Newport – DJ Abbey Duren at 9 pm
- Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm
- Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Acoustified at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s Newport –Steve Cerilli at 9 pm
Saturday, December 14th
Common Fence Music will present The Sweetback Sisters’ Country Christmas Singalong Spectacular on December…
Newport County Youth Chorus, Emmanuel Church to co-host 3rd Annual Caroling and Crafting Event…
- Christmas In Newport
- Newport Out Holiday Stroll – Dec 13,14 & 15
- 9 am – Aquidneck Growers Winter Farmers Market at Easton’s Beach Rotunda
- 10 am – Christmas Craft Fair – Knights of Columbus
- 10 am – Make an Heirloom Cutting Board at IYRS
- 10 am – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
- 10 am – Ring In The Season With Brahmin
- 11 am – Holiday Shopping Day at SpaFjor at Hotel Viking
- 11 am to 4 pm – Pet Photos with Santa at Potter League For Animals
- 11:30 am – Holiday Gift Wrapping at lululemon Newport
- 12 pm – Beach Cleanup at Gull Cove
- 1 pm – Crosspoint Church Annual Christmas Outreach at Florence Gray Center
- 1 pm – Annual Warm-Up for the Holidays !! at Greenvale Vineyards
- 2 pm to 3 pm – Mixology Classes with Christina Mercado at Vanderbilt
- 2:30 pm – 3rd Annual Caroling and Crafting Event at Emmanuel Church
- 4 pm – Christmas Pops Concerts, Jamestown Community Chorus at Jamestown Recreation Center
- 4:30 pm – The Good Liar at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5:30 pm – 6th Annual Shortest Day Ride with Ten Speed Spokes
- 6 pm – Holiday Evening at the Breakers with Swinglane at The Breakers
- 7:30 pm – Dark Waters at Jane Pickens Theater
- 7:30 pm – Christmas Choral Concert at Ochre Court
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm – The Sweetback Sisters’ Country Christmas Singalong Spectacular! at Common Fence Music
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – The C-Note Missionaries at 10 pm
- Common Fence Music – The Sweetback Sisters’ Country Christmas Singalong Spectacular! at 8 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Live music at 9 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gas Lamp Grille – My Joe Called Life-Newport Debut at 10 pm
- Grace Vanderbilt – Kristine on piano at 6 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – The Good Liar at 4:30 pm, Dark Waters at 7:30 pm
- La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Steve Smith & The Nakeds at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse – A Christmas Cactus at 6 pm
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm, Block Head at 10 pm, Dueling Pianos at Top Of Pelham at 9 pm
- Parlor Newport – Live music at 9 pm
- Pour Judgement – The Devilfish at Pour Judgment at 10 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm
- Surf Club – Rick Hamel at 9 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – The 40 at 8:30 pm
- The Safari Room at OceanCliff – Mel from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Greg & Roger at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s –Sean Rivers from 9 pm to 12 am
Sunday, December 15th
- Christmas In Newport
- Newport Out Holiday Stroll – Dec 13,14 & 15
- 9:30 am – Jamestown Chapel Christmas Sing-A-Long Concert at Jamestown Chapel
- 10 am – Sunday Funday Brix Brunch: Breakfast at Tiffany’s at Brix
- 10:30 am – Children’s Christmas Pageant at Calvary United Methodist Church
- 11 am to 5 pm – Sip ‘n Shop Sundays at Newport Vineyards
- 11 am – Holiday Drag Brunch with the Trailer Park Girls at Parlor Newport
- 12 pm – Holiday Wreath Making Workshop at Saltwater Studio
- 1 pm – The Good Liar at Jane Pickens Theater
- 1 pm to 4 pm – Live Music Series ft. Mia & Ryan at Newport Vineyards
- 2 pm – CFP Cookie Decorating Party at Common Fence Point Community Halll
- 3 pm – Christmas Choral Concert at Ochre Court
- 3 pm – Wheelie Crafty: Holiday Bike Wheel Wreath Making at Ten Speed Spokes
- 3:15 pm – Dark Waters at Jane Pickens Theater
- 4:30 pm – December Owl Prowl – SOLD OUT!
- 6:30 pm – Present Laughter; National Theatre Live at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Diego’s Barrio & Cantina – Karaoke at 7 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Fifth Element – Lois Vaughan Jazz Quartet from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – The Good Liar at 1 pm, Dark Waters at 3:15 pm, Present Laughter: National Theatre Live at 6:30 pm
- Jo’s American Bistro – The Playboys at 5:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar –Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Robin’s Funkin’ Bluesin’ Rockin’ All Star Christmas from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Playhouse – A Christmas Cactus at 11 am
- Newport Vineyards –Live Music Series ft. Mia & Ryan at 1 pm
- Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm
- Rusty’s – Island Mark from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
