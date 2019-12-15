What’s Up This Weekend: 40+ things to do, live music and entertainment listings

By
Ryan Belmore
-
Newport Vineyards will host a December Beer Hall Night on Friday
We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

Chris Electric

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.

Friday, December 13th

Jamestown Arts Center’s Annual Holiday Arts Market returns December 13 – 14

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
  • Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House – DJ in the Boom Boom Room at 9 pm
  • Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Gurney’s – Chris Vaillancourt from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater –The Good Liar at 4:30 pm, Dark Waters at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar –The C-Note Missionaries at 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –St80um at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – He Said She Said at 10 pm
  • Newport Playhouse – A Christmas Cactus at 6 pm
  • One Pelham East – Good Will & Them Apples at 10 pm
  • Parlor Newport – DJ Abbey Duren at 9 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm
  • Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
  • Tiverton Casino Hotel – Acoustified at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
  • Zelda’s Newport –Steve Cerilli at 9 pm

Saturday, December 14th

Common Fence Music will present The Sweetback Sisters’ Country Christmas Singalong Spectacular on December…

Newport County Youth Chorus, Emmanuel Church to co-host 3rd Annual Caroling and Crafting Event…

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
  • Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House – The C-Note Missionaries at 10 pm
  • Common Fence Music – The Sweetback Sisters’ Country Christmas Singalong Spectacular! at 8 pm
  • Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Live music at 9 pm
  • Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Gas Lamp Grille – My Joe Called Life-Newport Debut at 10 pm
  • Grace Vanderbilt – Kristine on piano at 6 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – The Good Liar at 4:30 pm, Dark Waters at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Steve Smith & The Nakeds at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 10 pm
  • Newport Playhouse – A Christmas Cactus at 6 pm
  • One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm, Block Head at 10 pm, Dueling Pianos at Top Of Pelham at 9 pm
  • Parlor Newport – Live music at 9 pm
  • Pour Judgement  The Devilfish at Pour Judgment at 10 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm
  • Surf Club – Rick Hamel at 9 pm
  • The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – The 40 at 8:30 pm
  • The Safari Room at OceanCliff – Mel from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Tiverton Casino Hotel – Greg & Roger at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
  • Zelda’s –Sean Rivers from 9 pm to 12 am

Sunday, December 15th

Live Music & Entertainment

