RhymeCulture to host 10 Year Anniversary Jam at Newport Blues Cafe on Thursday

Celebrate the holiday season and 10 years of RhymeCulture on Thursday. This special event will feature a performance by Chachi Carvalho and DJ Cadillac Jack - one of the most talented duos to ever come out of Rhode Island!

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

rhymeCulture is known for bringing quality underground Hip Hop events to the Rhode Island area and beyond for more than a decade. They’ll be celebrating the holiday season with an anniversary party at Newport Blues Cafe on Thursday 12/19/19. This organization has successfully worked with thousands of artists over the years by providing an open platform for people to express themselves creatively. They have most recently been involved with the sold-out KRS-One and Rakim events at the Blues Cafe.

Chachi Carvalho is headlining this special event along with DJ Cadillac Jack. Chachi recently announced his candidacy for mayor of Pawtucket and was the 2014 Cape Verdean Music Award Winner for Best Hip Hop act. Brief rhymeCulture All-Star appearances and an open cypher at the end of the night round out the live performances. Classic Hip Hop music provided by DJ Donnie Battle and DJ D-Napp throughout the night.

9pm-1am. $10 tickets & door. Strict 21+

RSVP on Facebook // Ticket Link