R.I. Infrastructure Bank saves municipalities and utilities $7.8 Million

Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank (Infrastructure Bank) today announced the refinancing of Clean Water State Revolving Fund and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund bonds, with a principal value of $153.8 million. The transactions will generate $7.8 million of savings for 26 municipalities and utilities.
“Through proactive balance sheet management, the Infrastructure Bank monitors interest rate environments to identify opportunities to lower our cost of borrowing,” said Jeffrey R. Diehl, CEO of Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank in a press release. “By refinancing existing debt at lower interest rates, we can provide savings to our customers and maximize the amount of capital available to finance additional infrastructure projects.”
The refinancing of Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Fund bonds is part of a strategic effort by the Bank to take advantage of low interest rates and provide financial savings to customers. This past July, the Bank completed a refinancing for Drinking Water State Revolving Fund bonds, which generated more than $550,000 of cash-savings for borrowers. In 2019, the Bank has created $8.4 million of cash-savings for borrowers.
“Ensuring that Rhode Islanders have access to, and can afford, clean water is core to the Infrastructure Bank’s mission and is important to every one of us,” said Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner in a press release. “This refinancing of clean water debt will help Rhode Island cities and towns save millions of dollars, which can be used to create additional economic opportunity; so that Rhode Island remains a great place to work and live.”
Over the last five years, the Bank has provided $33.4 million in savings to borrowers by refinancing existing debt at lower interest rates.
|Borrower Savings Summary
|Borrower
|Clean Water
|Drinking Water
|Total
|Bristol
|96,590
|96,590
|Burrillville Sewer Commission
|25,827
|25,827
|Coventry
|84,685
|84,685
|Cranston
|332,415
|332,415
|Cumberland Water
|168,688
|168,688
|East Greenwich
|21,652
|21,652
|East Providence
|193,833
|309,493
|503,326
|Jamestown
|8,338
|8,338
|Johnston
|1,155
|1,155
|Lincoln Water Commission
|10,257
|10,257
|Middletown
|8,096
|8,096
|Narragansett
|6,723
|6,723
|Narragansett Bay Commission
|1,998,023
|1,998,023
|Newport
|48,706
|1,601,339
|1,650,045
|North Kingstown
|149,745
|149,745
|Pascoag Utility District
|29,907
|29,907
|Pawtucket Water Supply Board
|271,667
|271,667
|Providence Water
|111,931
|472,871
|584,802
|RI Airport Corp.
|817,845
|817,845
|Smithfield
|110,689
|110,689
|South Kingstown
|911
|911
|Warren
|2,723
|2,723
|Warwick Sewer Authority
|263,061
|263,061
|West Warwick
|18,879
|18,879
|Westerly
|3,959
|3,959
|Woonsocket
|654,679
|24,129
|678,808
|Total Borrower Savings:
|$4,810,718
|$3,038,096
|$7,848,814
We Can’t Do This Without You
After seven years, we have a major coverage expansion in the works for What’s Up Newp. We plan to increase the number of original news articles published daily by our WUN crew by 50 percent in early 2020, with more coverage of local issues, city government, education, and of course, much more on the topics and things our readers care most about in and around Newport County.
To support this expansion, we’re asking our loyal readers to become What’s Up Newp supporters.
Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it.
Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s FREE daily newsletter, you’ll never miss a thing from us! Just enter your email address below!