R.I. Infrastructure Bank saves municipalities and utilities $7.8 Million

Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank (Infrastructure Bank) today announced the refinancing of Clean Water State Revolving Fund and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund bonds, with a principal value of $153.8 million. The transactions will generate $7.8 million of savings for 26 municipalities and utilities.



“Through proactive balance sheet management, the Infrastructure Bank monitors interest rate environments to identify opportunities to lower our cost of borrowing,” said Jeffrey R. Diehl, CEO of Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank in a press release. “By refinancing existing debt at lower interest rates, we can provide savings to our customers and maximize the amount of capital available to finance additional infrastructure projects.”

The refinancing of Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Fund bonds is part of a strategic effort by the Bank to take advantage of low interest rates and provide financial savings to customers. This past July, the Bank completed a refinancing for Drinking Water State Revolving Fund bonds, which generated more than $550,000 of cash-savings for borrowers. In 2019, the Bank has created $8.4 million of cash-savings for borrowers.



“Ensuring that Rhode Islanders have access to, and can afford, clean water is core to the Infrastructure Bank’s mission and is important to every one of us,” said Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner in a press release. “This refinancing of clean water debt will help Rhode Island cities and towns save millions of dollars, which can be used to create additional economic opportunity; so that Rhode Island remains a great place to work and live.”

Over the last five years, the Bank has provided $33.4 million in savings to borrowers by refinancing existing debt at lower interest rates.

Borrower Savings Summary Borrower Clean Water Drinking Water Total Bristol 96,590 96,590 Burrillville Sewer Commission 25,827 25,827 Coventry 84,685 84,685 Cranston 332,415 332,415 Cumberland Water 168,688 168,688 East Greenwich 21,652 21,652 East Providence 193,833 309,493 503,326 Jamestown 8,338 8,338 Johnston 1,155 1,155 Lincoln Water Commission 10,257 10,257 Middletown 8,096 8,096 Narragansett 6,723 6,723 Narragansett Bay Commission 1,998,023 1,998,023 Newport 48,706 1,601,339 1,650,045 North Kingstown 149,745 149,745 Pascoag Utility District 29,907 29,907 Pawtucket Water Supply Board 271,667 271,667 Providence Water 111,931 472,871 584,802 RI Airport Corp. 817,845 817,845 Smithfield 110,689 110,689 South Kingstown 911 911 Warren 2,723 2,723 Warwick Sewer Authority 263,061 263,061 West Warwick 18,879 18,879 Westerly 3,959 3,959 Woonsocket 654,679 24,129 678,808 Total Borrower Savings: $4,810,718 $3,038,096 $7,848,814