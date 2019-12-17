People’s Credit Union partners with Salvation Army for Holiday Giving with support of members and employees

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

People’s Credit Union was happy to once again participate in the Rhode Island Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program, which was coordinated by the Credit Union’s Community Enhancement Committee. The program provides new clothing and toys for families with children. Angel Trees with tags were set up in the lobbies of all six People’s Credit Union branches and the Middletown back office, where employees and members were invited to select a gift tag for a child. Gifts were purchased and brought back to the Credit Union where the Salvation Army picked up and will distribute.

Tiffany Costa, Chair of the Community Enhancement Committee stated “With the generosity of our members and employees the Credit Union was able to fulfill the wishes of nearly 150 children this Holiday Season! Thank you to everyone that helped to make this partnership with the Salvation Army a success, we could not do it without you!”

People’s Credit Union extends their upmost gratitude to everyone who donated to a deserving child this holiday season.

For more information about People’s Credit Union visit peoplescu.com.

- Advertisement -

Source: People’s Credit Union