People’s Credit Union appoints Bill DeWitt EVP & Chief Marketing Officer

(Middletown, RI): December 19, 2019 – Sean Daly, President & CEO of People’s Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill DeWitt as Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer. In this new role DeWitt will oversee Marketing as well as Retail Administration. DeWitt brings more than 30 years of financial marketing experience to the credit union. Having worked in product management and marketing communications roles at Fleet (now Bank of America), Citizens Bank, and Bank Rhode Island, as well as senior account management roles at Arnold Worldwide and Deutsch his expertise includes strategic planning, product management and development, as well as marketing communications. In addition, DeWitt has extensive experience with community outreach and philanthropy. “We are pleased to welcome Bill to the People’s Credit Union executive team,” said President and CEO, Sean Daly. “Bill brings focused energy and a wealth of experience in strategic planning, integrated marketing, and community engagement to our team. Bill intrinsically understands what it means to be a local credit union that puts its members and the community first. We are excited to have him in this new role as People’s Credit Union continues to grow.” DeWitt most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Davis Advertising in Worcester, MA. “I am excited to take on this new role in such a vibrant organization,” said DeWitt. “I look forward to working with the People’s Credit Union management team, employees, and board of directors to enhance the experience we provide our current members, as well as expand our membership to help an even greater number of area residents and businesses meet their financial goals.” DeWitt received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Dartmouth College before going on to earn an MBA at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. Active in several professional and community organizations over the years, DeWitt is a past President and Director of the New England Financial Marketing Association. He was a member of the 2008 Delta II class of Leadership Rhode Island and has served on the Board of Directors of the Girls Scouts of Southeastern New England. DeWitt is married with three children and lives in Barrington, RI.

