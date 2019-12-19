Obituary for Wendy Marie Bridget Lord

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Wendy Marie Bridget Lord, 56, of Portsmouth, passed away at Rhode Island Hospital with her family by her side. Born in Boulder, CO, she is the daughter of Elizabeth (Chamberlain) Dinan of Iowa and the late Glen Lord.

Wendy is leaving behind her beloved three children; her son Harry Gould Harvey IV and his wife Brittni Ann Harvey, her daughters Cecelia Lord Harvey, Bethany Harvey, her son in law Justin Camara and her beloved grand-daughter Eliza Jane Harvey Marques. She was previously married for 34 to their childrens’ father, Harry Gould Harvey III. Wendy has spent the last few years of her life single but finding love! She was dancing and socializing with more people than anyone could imagine. Wendy leaves us today with a couple mantras to live by, Trust God Love People & and you haven’t been brought this far to be dropped.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4:00 to 9:00 pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Her memorial service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in the St. George’s Chapel, 324 East Main Road, Portsmouth.