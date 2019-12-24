Obituary for Mary Theresa (McCarron) Rooney

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Mary Rooney, 88, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on December 21, 2019, at Newport Hospital.

Mary was born on August 6, 1931, in Cambridge, MA, to the late George McCarron and the late Ann (Nee) McCarron. Mary was the wife of the late James Alvin Rooney.

Mrs. Rooney was a second grade teach teacher for 10 years, at Melville School. In her spare time, she also enjoyed spending time with her family, travel, going to the beach, shopping and eating out. When she was young Mary combined two of her passions in life, travel and teaching. She taught at American military bases all over the world. While in Paris, France, she met her husband Jim who was stationed as an airman for the U.S. Air Force, they married in Paris and honeymooned through Europe.

Mary is survived by her sons, Steven Rooney and his wife Christine of Portsmouth and James Rooney and his wife Mary of Charlestown, her brothers, George McCarron and Thomas McCarron, and five grandchildren, Melissa Milligan and her husband Mark, Nathan Rooney, James Rooney, Grace Rooney and Caroline Rooney.

Besides her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her brother, John McCarron.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, December, 27, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at St. Barnabas Church, 2837 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Her burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Robert Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.