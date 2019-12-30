Obituary for Guiomar (Nunes) Fernandes

When you become a What’s Up Newp Supporter, you support our mission of providing local and independent community news, information, and journalism to Newport County and beyond.

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Mrs. Guiomar (Nunes) Fernandes, 88, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on December 29, 2019. She was the wife of the late Fernando Rego Fernandes.

Guiomar was born in St. Michaels, Azores, to the late Antonio Nunes and Isabel (Medeiros) Nunes.

She worked as a seamstress in the Fall River mills as a young woman. She also worked at Transcom, KVH Industries. In her retirement she worked at Polo Cleaners. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, a talented cook, and enjoyed gardening.

Guiomar is survived by three children, Anthony Fernandes of Newport, RI, Abel Fernandes and his wife Jackie of Portsmouth, RI, and Laura Peters and her husband Tom of Portsmouth, RI. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Jason, Sean and Scott Peters, Lucas and Matthew Fernandes, and her great grandchildren Logan and Violet Peters.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Abel Nunes and Everett Nunes.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 8:30 am from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30am in Jesus Saviour Church, Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery in Fall River, Massachusetts.