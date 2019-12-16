Obituary for Evelyn Patricia (Wheeler) Roberts

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

Evelyn Wheeler Roberts of Bristol, Rhode Island died on December 14, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Richard Costa.

Although residing in Rhode Island for most of her life, Evelyn was born in Takoma Park, Maryland to the late Evelyn (Heil) and Laurence P. Wheeler. Following the early death of her parents, she was adopted by her aunt and uncle the late Elizabeth (Ingraham) and Frank M. Wheeler II.

Evelyn spent her career in Human Resources; she retired from Brown University in 2010. She was previously employed as VP, Director of Human Resources for a financial institution in Massachusetts and prior to that employed by the former outlet company in Providence as the Director of Personnel.

During her life Evelyn loved reading, her lifetime “gaggle” of cherished cats (including her current fur baby “Bugs”), living by the water in Bristol, humor (especially her husband’s) and art of any kind-she painted weekly with a group of artists in Warren, RI.

She was predeceased in death by her dear sister Catherine Wheeler Allaire, her brother Paul Wheeler and former husband, Edward T. Roberts and step-grandson Max Bready. She leaves behind her beloved sister Elizabeth Heil Wheeler and her partner Ruth Morse of Rehoboth, DE, her step-daughter Cheryl Bready and step-grandchild, Arika Bready. In addition, she leaves her nieces Christine Implicito of Franklin Lakes, NJ, Diane Amorese of Park Ridge, NJ, Susanne Allaire of California, as well as several great nieces and nephews. She also leaves her beloved Costa relatives and her “forever friend” Elaine Friday.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 19 from 5:00-8:00pm at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd, Portsmouth.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 20, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 330 Wood St, Bristol, RI. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Evelyn to Women & Infants Hospital, Womens Oncology, Womens and Infants Foundation, Oncology Patients Support Fund, 300 Richmond St., Providence, RI 02905.

